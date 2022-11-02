Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 02 Novembre 2022
Xinhua Silk Road: Chinese time-honored county in E. China's Jiangxi glitters with new vitality with booming culture tourism

02 novembre 2022 | 11.43
BEIJING, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fengxin County in east China'sJiangxi Province, the hometown of renowned Chinese scientist and encyclopedist Song Yingxing, has shown new vitality thanks to the county's efforts to develop cultural tourism industry.

In recent years, the Fengxin county has accelerated project-oriented development of cultural tourism. It has invested a total of 600 million yuan (about 82.5 million U.S. dollars) to refurbish culture, sports and art center, Jiutian Pavillion, Tiangong nursery stock park and kiwi fruit eco-industrial park.

Besides, a local tourism company also invested two billion yuan on the construction of Yangshan village park and infrastructure upgrade of Baizhang Mountain and Jiuxian Warm Spring.

The Fengxin culture, sports and art center, with a theme of "Tiangong code", adopted Acousto-optic device technology and form of new media, creating an immersive experience for visitors to know about the culture and spirit within the book of Tiangong Kaiwu, or The Exploitation of the Works of Nature, a Chinese encyclopedia compiled by Song Yingxing in Ming Dynasty (1368-1644).

Tiangong nursery stock park features a combination of nature and intelligence. Apart from appreciating precious and rare plants, visitors can also interact with intelligent robots and Fanta-View Magic Vison LED screen in the plant trading center.

The 150-meter 3D walking path is also a must-see scenic spot, as it integrates mountainous view in west Fengxin and provides a 3D fairyland adventure for visitors.

Fengxin is the name of the county, meaning replacing the old with the new. Its history can date back to 2,000 years ago. The place is endowed with rich cultural heritage, as it is the origin of the Chinese encyclopedia Tiangong Kaiwu and the first Chinese Buddhist Monastic Code.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/330833.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1936062/image_1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-chinese-time-honored-county-in-e-chinas-jiangxi-glitters-with-new-vitality-with-booming-culture-tourism-301666037.html

