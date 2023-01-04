Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 04 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 00:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:39 Superenalotto, due '5+1' da mezzo milione: numeri estrazione vincente oggi

21:35 Accise benzina, Pichetto: "Stop taglio perché prezzo sopportabile"

20:10 Usa, elezione speaker Camera: McCarthy tre volte flop, voto rimandato

19:43 Turista accoltellata a Roma, Piantedosi: "Massima soddisfazione per fermo aggressore"

19:01 Covid, verso test per entrare in Ue prima di partire dalla Cina

18:47 Ita, si accelera su cessione: attesa per stretta con Lufthansa

18:34 Blitz Senato, attivisti arrestati: "In cella ma facciata è già pulita: avanti con disobbedienza"

18:20 Cristiano Ronaldo e la scelta di vita: "Arabia Saudita grande chance"

18:17 Gas, perché i prezzi scendono e le bollette salgono?

17:51 Bollette gas, "stangata da 2.113 euro: con luce batosta da 3.547 euro"

17:47 Benzina, "con stop taglio accise +300 euro l'anno a famiglia"

17:43 Bolletta gas, a dicembre è aumentata del 23,3%

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Cultural fair showcases digital transformation of China's cultural industry

04 gennaio 2023 | 04.31
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Jan. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The ongoing 18th China(Shenzhen) International Industries Fair, which showcased achievements of the digitalization strategy for cultural industry, has attracted a number of high-tech enterprises in the fields of 5G, big data, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence to participate in.

The 14th Five-Year Plan for Cultural Development, released in 2022, proposes that China will strengthen its innovation drive, and promote the upgrading of its industrial base and the modernization of its industrial chain in the next five years.

In fact, digitalization has become a catalyst for China's cultural industry, and a large number of cultural resources have been revitalized with the empowerment of digital technology.

For example, Chinese internet giant Tencent and Dunhuang Academy are working together to digitize the cultural relics in the Dunhuang caves. Liu Xiaolan, Tencent's project leader, said that digital technology will move Dunhuang cultural relics online, and people can feel the cultural charm of thousands of years in the digital caves.

Besides, virtual reality (VR) technology is playing an increasing role in the digitalization of the cultural industry. SenseTime, an artificial intelligence unicorn company, has moved Hangzhou West Lake to the AR world, visitors only need to scan the real scene with their mobile phones to open the AR navigation guide mode and experience immersive real scene navigation and virtual and real fusion navigation.

Shenzhen's cultural industry has maintained a rapid development momentum in the past ten years, with an average annual growth rate of more than 15 percent. Creative design, animation games, digital culture and other industries have showed strong competitiveness, and more than 25 percent of cultural enterprises above the scale have the qualification of national high-tech enterprises.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, digital technologies such as 5G, big data, AR/VR, artificial intelligence, and ultra-high definition have been widely used in the cultural industry, new formats such as cloud exhibitions, online broadcasts, digital art, and immersive experiences have developed rapidly, and a number of digital cultural boutiques with distinctive Chinese cultural characteristics have continued to emerge.

Yuan Yuan, associate researcher of Shenzhen Research Center of Culture, Sports, Tourism, Radio & Television, said that more excellent culture will gain long-term vitality in the digital world.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/332033.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1976260/shenzhen.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-cultural-fair-showcases-digital-transformation-of-chinas-cultural-industry-301712943.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN76317 en US Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Altro Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero ICT ICT ICT ongoing 18th China high tech enterprises artificial intelligence transformation
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, sbarchi a Lampedusa
News to go
Pelé, feretro portato per le strade di Santos su camion
News to go
Ratzinger, l'omaggio del premier ungherese Orban
News to go
Ucraina, vertice con Ue a Kiev il 3 febbraio
News to go
Ben Gvir su Spianata Moschee, convocato ambasciatore Israele
News to go
Serie A, si riparte
News to go
Truffe on line, Polizia Postale: "Nel 2022 cresciute del 3%"
News to go
Covid in Cina, Ecdc: "Nessun impatto finora in Unione Europea"
News to go
Cultura, due nuove carte per i giovani
News to go
Raffica di aumenti a inizio anno: rincari per bus, carburanti e pedaggi
News to go
Maturità, come cambierà nel 2023: le novità
News to go
Sequestrata dai Nas casa di cura abusiva per disabili mentali
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza