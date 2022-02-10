Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Febbraio 2022
Aggiornato: 02:39
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

00:05 Covid, Europa allenta misure. Italia, domani via mascherine all'aperto

00:02 Sciame sismico ai Campi Flegrei, magnitudo massima 2.2

22:52 Coppa Italia, Milan-Lazio 4-0: rossoneri in semifinale contro Inter

22:08 Cacciari a Otto e mezzo: "Collasso M5S può essere mortale"

22:08 Rai, Ranucci nominato vicedirettore di genere

21:52 Sanremo 2023, Amadeus fa poker? Fiorello dice sì

20:37 Terremoto in Emilia Romagna, due scosse: la seconda di magnitudo 4.3

19:55 Addio alla regina del funk Betty Davis

19:53 Centrodestra diviso anche su vaccino bimbi, Salvini-Meloni vs Tajani

19:40 Covid oggi Piemonte, 4.875 contagi e 27 morti: bollettino

19:28 Vaticano, fonti intelligence: "Nessun controllo, parole Mauriello su bonifiche prive fondamento"

19:26 Covid Gb, 68.214 contagi e 276 morti in un giorno

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: E. China's Suzhou strengthens multi-dimensional supports to forge electronic information industrial innovation cluster

10 febbraio 2022 | 02.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A conference was held on Tuesday to promote constructing industrial innovation cluster for the electronic information industry in Suzhou City of east China'sJiangsu Province. A low temperature poly-silicon (LTPS) project of AU Optronics Corporation (AUO) was also launched at the event.

150 major electronic information projects with a total investment of 129 billion yuan (about 20.28 billion U.S. dollars) were signed or commenced at the conference, covering areas such as 5G communications, semiconductors, chips, intelligent terminals, etc. Among the projects, 80 were signed with planned total investment of 72 billion yuan and 70 were announced to commence with total investment of 57 billion yuan, 19.1 billion yuan of which is expected to be settled within this year.

The city of Suzhou has been making multi-dimensional efforts to support the development of electronic information in recent years. Thanks to project guidance, policy support and innovation encouragement, the industry has grown to be the first in the city to achieve annual output value exceeding one trillion yuan.

In the year 2021, the value of gross output of Suzhou's electronic information industry reached 1.16 trillion yuan, up 10.8 percent from the previous year. Currently, the city is home to 1,271 industrial enterprises above designated size and 62 listed enterprises in the electronic information sector.

AUO Kunshan launched its LTPS project on the same day at the event. As one of the top three large size LCD panel manufacturers in the world, AUO is planning to invest additional 1.8 billion U.S. dollars in production line upgrading and capacity expansion, looking to top an annual output value of 10 billion yuan.

The event also included a ceremony granting fiscal supporting fund of 2.4 billion yuan accumulated in the year 2021. Besides, a list of 64 technological projects in the electronic information industry was unveiled on the event. The city of Kunshan, as one of China's leading county-level economies, published a supporting system for the new generation industrial innovation cluster, in a bid to accelerate in-depth integration of the industrial chain and the innovation chain.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/326373.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1743148/image_1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN56977 en US Media_E_Pubblicita ICT ICT ICT ICT information industrial ammasso stellare cluster launched at
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Lavoro in Italia, Orlando: "Serve di qualità"
News to go
Riforma giustizia, Bonino: "Volontà non basta"
News to go
Covid, Iss su Rsa: a gennaio impennata contagi ma ricoveri e decessi molto bassi
News to go
Bollette, Draghi: "Da governo intervento di ampia portata nei prossimi giorni"
Bassetti contro Crisanti: "Non lo stimo" - Video
News to go
Eutanasia, Papa: "La vita è un diritto"
Emma Marrone e il body shaming: "Vestitevi come volete" - Video
Draghi a Genova, visita il porto - Video
News to go
Crisi Ucraina-Russia, Macron: "Possibile far progredire negoziati"
News to go
Pnrr, Napoli prima in bando trasporti
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza