Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:57
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:58 Tesei: 'Multinazionali opportunità di sviluppo'

16:57 Rungi (Imt): 'In Umbria multinazionali integrate con tessuto locale'

16:56 Startup, il raccontastorie tech Faba chiude round investimenti da 3,7mln

16:52 Monti (Adsp), 'investimento da 40 mln per Termini Imerese'

16:51 Mondiali 2022, Argentina: anche Dybala tra i convocati

16:51 Giorgio Furlani nuovo Ceo del Milan, succede a Gazidis

16:50 Porti, intesa Comune Palermo-Autorità portuale: 'così rinasce waterfront città'

16:41 Napoli-Udinese, Kvaratskhelia ancora fuori

16:41 Di Raimondo (Asstel), 'imprese investono in formazione permanente'

16:40 Covid, Bassetti contro Pregliasco: "Basta terrorizzare, non è come nel 2020-21"

16:38 Umbria, Abie Confindustria: da imprese estere 13% fatturato regione, 11mila occupati

16:35 Di Raimondo (Asstel), 'filiera Tlc strategica, serve politica industriale per rilancio'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: E.China Jiangsu Kunshan eyes integration with Shanghai, wheeling on innovation

11 novembre 2022 | 13.48
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kunshan of east China'sJiangsu Province has recently kicked off Kunshan Week in Shanghai, with a series of investment and promotion activities held to showcase business environment, seek cooperation and speed up integrated development with Shanghai.

An action plan on the innovation and development of Kunshan's Metaverse industry for 2022-2025, as well as detailed measures for supporting the development of industrial innovation clusters have been released during the event, which also sealed 20 cooperation projects between Shanghai and Kunshan.

Under the action plan, Kunshan eyes to build an industrial complex and industrial park with an area of more than 300,000 square meters, to raise scale of Metaverse related industries up to 100 billion yuan by 2025, and complete more than 15 typical application scenario projects.

It is noted that Kunshan has been accelerating integration with Shanghai amid fast-paced regional integration of the Yangtze River Delta, one of the country's economic hubs that encompasses Shanghai and the provinces of Jiangsu, Zhejiang and Anhui.

Continuous efforts has been made for better infrastructure connectivity, scientific and technological innovation application, industrial collaboration, financial service, and resource integration.

For instance, Kunshan Industrial Technology Research Institute recently initiated Shanghai-Kunshan scientific and technological innovation community together with National Eastern Tech-Transfer Center, Shanghai Technology Exchange, as well as other institutions and service agents to make Kunshan a hub both for industrial applications and sci-tech innovations.

A county-level city in Jiangsu Suzhou, Kunshan is only 40 minutes away from Shanghai Hongqiao International Airport by highway, and 17 minutes by high-speed train. Kunshan's GDP exceeded 470 billion yuan in 2021.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331053.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1944728/1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-echina-jiangsu-kunshan-eyes-integration-with-shanghai-wheeling-on-innovation-301675552.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza kicked off Kunshan Week in Shanghai Shanghai showcase business environment promotion
Vedi anche
News to go
Migranti, Meloni risponde alla Francia
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, operazione in 22 città
News to go
Decreto aiuti, Meloni: "Stanziati 9,1 mld contro caro bollette"
News to go
Ocean Viking in Francia: 6 Paesi pronti ad accogliere i migranti
News to go
Calabria, truffa a Ssn: 19 misure cautelari per medici e farmacisti
News to go
G20 Bali, attesa per il vertice. A margine faccia a faccia Biden Xi Jinping
News to go
Ue, Mattarella: "Affrontare insieme sfide globali"
News to go
Migranti, Francia: "Sospese rilocalizzazioni, altri Paesi facciano come noi"
News to go
Energia, gli italiani puntano sul pellet
News to go
Bergamo, imprenditore narcotizzato e ucciso per rapina: 4 arresti
News to go
Migranti, Tajani: "Da Francia reazione sproporzionata"
News to go
Nato, Meloni: "Fruttuoso incontro con Stoltenberg"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza