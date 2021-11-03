Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 03 Novembre 2021
Xinhua Silk Road: E.China's Jiangyin shows strong momentum of emerging industries

03 novembre 2021 | 08.52
BEIJING, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- A total of 182 projects involving investment of 136.3 billion yuan, were signed at the 3rd Development Conference and 2021 Jiangyin Symposium on Economic and Trade Cooperation held on last Saturday in Jiangyin city, east China'sJiangsu province.

Contracted projects during the conference cover fields such as new energy, integrated circuits, high-end equipment, biomedicine, intelligent manufacturing and etc. Of the total projects, 36 were foreign-invested ones with a total investment of 9.1 billion US dollars, which injected strong momentum of innovation and development in Jiangyin's strategic emerging industries.

Besides, Jiangyin signed a total of 16 funds of various types, with a total scale of 58.8 billion yuan. Among them, the five-billion Jiangyin Xiake Emerging Industry Development Fund was jointly initiated and established by Jiangyin governments at all levels, Heilan Group and other investment entities. It will explore mixed ownership of capital management and advance the digital and intelligent transformation of manufacturing industry.

Currently, around its three hundred billion-level industries advantages including high-end textiles and garments, new petrochemical materials, and new metal materials, Jiangyin has actively promoted the growth of strategic emerging industries and take the lead in deploying future industries including 5G communications, intelligent manufacturing and cultural tourism.

This year, Jiangyin has set up a 200 million yuan talent science and technology innovation fund, which is used to support strategic emerging fields development.

Jiangyin owns 3 national-level technology business incubators, 1 technology business accelerator, and 6 mass innovation spaces. It is accelerating construction of Sunan National Innovation Park and the Yangtze River Delta (Jiangyin) Digital Innovation Port.

Specifically, Jiangyin High-tech Industrial Development Zone, as the core area of Sunan National Innovation Park, is also China's second national high-tech zone located in a county-level city.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324586.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1677364/Aerial_photo_shows_city_view_Jiangyin.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
in Evidenza