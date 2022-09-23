Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 23 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 16:04
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:23 Covid, morti in casa riposo Roma: 4 rinvii a giudizio

16:22 Padre Pio, Al Bano: "Tenere esposto tutto l'anno suo cuore? Ma lasciatelo in pace"

16:22 Incidenti lavoro, operaio 49enne muore a Cremona

16:15 Padre Pio, sindaco San Giovanni Rotondo: "Nulla in contrario a esposizione cuore"

16:10 Padre Pio, ministro Cappuccini: "Esporre tutto l'anno suo cuore? Richiesta senza fondamento"

16:08 Stati Generali dell'Export, made in Italy e best practices s’incontrano a Ravenna

16:03 Padre Pio, arcivescovo Moscone: "Reliquia cuore esposta tutto l'anno? Farne uso parsimonioso"

16:02 Padre Pio, appello comitati esporre reliquia cuore tutto l'anno: "Gesto importante per fedeli"

15:49 Elezioni 2022, Pd a piazza del Popolo. Chiusura 'corale, da Bonaccini a Schlein, tanti sul palco con Letta

15:42 Isee precompilato, arriva semplificazione Inps: come si calcola

15:38 Ucraina, Kiev: "Abbiamo perso 9mila soldati, i morti russi sono 56mila"

15:29 Covid oggi Calabria, 571 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 23 settembre

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Experts forecast upcoming burgeoning period for China's NEV industry

23 settembre 2022 | 15.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- China's new energy vehicle (NEV) industry is now about to step into a burgeoning period after going through the initial and growth phases, said experts at the Sino-German Forum on Development of NEV Industry on Wednesday.

They, together with scholars and entrepreneurs attending the forum held in Hefei, capital of east China'sAnhui Province, believed that China expedited the NEV industry development with emerging new technologies, new products and new services.

Hildegard Müller, president of Verband der Automobilindustrie (VDA) or German Association of the Automotive Industry called on automobile industry to accelerate development of electric vehicles (EVs), improve performance of EV batteries and further widen coverage of charging sets to facilitate realization of the carbon neutrality goals of China and Germany.

In future, China's NEV industry is expected to present new trends of three aspects including low-carbon, high-end and smart power batteries, rapid iteration of electric chassis platforms and innovative development of energy infrastructure such as charging system and vehicle to grid, said Ouyang Minggao, academician with Chinese Academy of Sciences.

Currently, the development of NEV market in China has shifted from the policy-driven stage to a market-driven stage. In 2022, China's NEV sales are likely to increase about 56 percent year on year to top 5.5 million ones, forecast Shi Jianhua, deputy secretary general with China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (CAAM).

In Anhui Province, one of the important NEV industry bases in China, detailed and pragmatic measures have been mapped out to boost local NEV industry from multiple aspects including supporting NEV and intelligent connected vehicle (ICV) development so as to craft world class NEV and ICV industrial clusters, according to Wang Yi, secondary inspector with the province's reform and development commission.

Gabardi, CEO with Volkswagen Anhui, noted that the company's first model will go into production in October as a pre-production car and mass production will begin in 2023.

The forum is mainly organized by Anhui Provincial People's Government. During the forum, China Economic Information Service and CAAM jointly released a report on high quality development of China's NEV industry to depict the concrete industry situations from related policies, businesses development, application, supportive resources and development of ICVs.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/330211.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1906360/image_1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-experts-forecast-upcoming-burgeoning-period-for-chinas-nev-industry-301632116.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Auto_E_Motori Trasporti_E_Logistica Media_E_Pubblicita Ambiente Ambiente Energia Energia growth phases said experts at burgeoning period after Sino German Forum
Vedi anche
News to go
Saman Abbas, la confessione del padre
News to go
Migranti, si aggrava bilancio naufragio Siria
News to go
Elezioni regionali Sicilia, la guida al voto del 25 settembre
News to go
Ucraina, urne aperte per referendum pro Russia
Elezioni 2022, von der Leyen: "Se Italia verso direzione difficile abbiamo strumenti"
News to go
Coldiretti, allarme rosso per i vivai
Giorgia Meloni, Pino Insegno e la citazione dal ‘Signore degli Anelli’ - Video
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Sos anidride carbonica, dopo acqua frizzante si ferma anche produzione birra
News to go
Influenza australiana, identificati 16 casi
News to go
Terremoto in Italia, terra trema da Nord a Sud
News to go
Salone Nautico, a Genova la 62esima edizione
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza