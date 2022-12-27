Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 27 Dicembre 2022
Aggiornato: 00:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:24 Covid, Bassetti: "A 2 anni da V-day celebriamo trionfo vaccini a mRna"

16:12 2022, l'anno orribile del Regno Unito: il caos dei 3 premier e l'addio a Elisabetta

15:54 Manovra, Simoncini: "Inserire ecobonus al 110% contro il caro bollette"

15:50 Covid oggi Lazio, 882 contagi e 5 morti: a Roma 582 casi

15:48 Francobolli, via libera da Urso e Bergamotto alla lista delle nuove emissioni del 2023

15:45 Padova, donna uccisa a coltellate in casa: grave il marito

15:35 Covid, addio App Immuni: stop dal 31 dicembre

15:30 Caso Hasib Omerovic, poliziotto respinge accuse di tortura

14:53 Elezioni Usa, Trump: "Mai chiesto a Ivanka di partecipare a campagna"

14:35 Sanremo 2023, boom FantaSanremo: subito più di 65.000 squadre iscritte

14:27 Covid oggi Sardegna, 560 contagi e 1 morto: bollettino 27 dicembre

14:22 Covid, Giappone chiederà test negativo a chi arriva da Cina

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Fifth Arabic Arts Festival held in E China's Jingdezhen highlights cultural exchanges between China and Arab states

27 dicembre 2022 | 05.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The fifth Arabic Arts Festival opened on December 19 in Jingdezhen, east China'sJiangxi Province saw in-depth cultural exchanges between China and Arab countries.

The Arabic Arts Festival is an important cultural activity under the framework of the China-Arab States Cooperation Forum. Since 2006, it has been held every four years in China.

This year's event, co-hosted by China's Ministry of Culture and Tourism, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Jiangxi Provincial People's Government, and the secretariat of the Arab League, include a series of activities such as a cultural industrial forum, performances, an exhibition featuring works by Arab and Chinese artists, and a ceramics creative design exhibition.

The 233 pieces of works standing out in the ceramics creative design (copyright) competition, by telling the history and culture of China and Arab states, show the achievements of China-Arab friendship.

Exhibitions held in Jingdezhen, also known as China's "porcelain capital", also contribute to China-Arab exchanges.

The exhibition of ancient Chinese porcelain for export held in Jingdezhen China Ceramics Museum presents 500-odd exhibits to offer visitors a glimpse into ancient China's international porcelain trade and reveal stories of cultural exchanges along the routes of ancient Silk Road.

Likewise, Jingdezhen Imperial Kiln Museum displays 94 sets of exhibits, many of which are related to Arab culture. For example, a batch of blue and white porcelain pieces with patterns written in Arabic and Persian are the best witness of the exchanges between the Arab civilization and the Chinese civilization.

Since 2009, more than 170 artists from 22 Arab countries have come to China to seek inspiration. Some of them have turned what they experienced in China into artistic works, as shown by the 80 paintings, 20 sculptures and 20 ceramic works gathered in an art gallery of Jingdezhen Taoxichuan.

As China and Arab states strive to strengthen cooperation and promote strategic partnership, more fruits of China-Arab states cooperation are expected to be reaped in the years to come. 

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331895.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1974384/video.mp4 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-fifth-arabic-arts-festival-held-in-e-chinas-jingdezhen-highlights-cultural-exchanges-between-china-and-arab-states-301710129.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Turismo Media_E_Pubblicita Turismo Economia_E_Finanza China's Jingdezhen highlights exchanges between China Jingdezhen Fifth Arabic Arts Festival
Vedi anche
News to go
Zelensky punta a summit di pace a febbraio
News to go
Bonus occhiali, richieste al via dal 15 febbraio
News to go
Funerali di Stato per Frattini, Mattarella presente
News to go
Manovra 2023 oggi in Senato
News to go
Tempesta artica in Usa, oltre 50 i morti
News to go
Covid in Cina, 250 milioni di nuovi casi a dicembre
News to go
Usa in ginocchio per la tempesta artica
News to go
Caro bollette, Consiglio Stato accoglie ricorso Iren
News to go
Google, ecco le parole più cercate nel 2022
News to go
Frattini, oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Christmas Blues, colpisce durante le feste: cos'è
News to go
Salone nautico resterà a Genova fino al 2034
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza