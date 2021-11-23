Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 23 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:30
13:50 Covid oggi Basilicata, 37 contagi e zero morti: bollettino 23 novembre

13:39 Omicidio Meredith, Rudy Guede libero per fine pena

13:32 Maneskin fanno litigare Lapo e Cardi B: cosa è successo

13:19 Tim, non solo Kkr: fondi Cvc e Advent studiano dossier

12:59 Covid Italia, in 8 Regioni aumentano ricoveri: in 6 anche terapie intensive

12:56 Impianti sci in zona rossa e arancione, il piano delle Regioni

12:37 Super green pass e mascherine al chiuso, cosa dicono le Regioni

12:07 Green pass Italia under 12, no della Lega: "Evitare chiusure"

12:06 Covid, scoperta la 'porta d'ingresso' nelle cellule umane

12:00 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 23 novembre

11:39 Covid, Bassetti querela Paragone dopo frasi in tv

11:33 Covid oggi Toscana, 370 contagi: bollettino 23 novembre

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Gao'an City in E.China's Jiangxi shows traditional Chinese blue and white porcelain art

23 novembre 2021 | 12.22
LETTURA: 0 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2021 Yichun Cultural Tourism Industry Development Conference was held last Saturday in Gao'an City, east China'sJiangxi Province. At the Gao'an Yuan Dynasty blue and white porcelain Museum, ceramic artists are showing the traditional Chinese ceramics for visitors.

 

 

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324989.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1694839/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1694837/2.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1694838/3.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
porcelain museum E.China's Jiangxi Chinese museum
