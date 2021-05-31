Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 31 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 22:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

22:49 Brusca libero, Maria Falcone: "Umanamente addolorata ma legge va rispettata"

22:42 Brusca libero, Meloni: "Vergogna per Italia intera"

22:29 Brusca libero, Rita Dalla Chiesa: "Vergogna di Stato"

22:02 Sondaggi politici: Lega e Fratelli d'Italia salgono, Pd e M5S giù

21:32 Mafia, Giovanni Brusca torna libero: lascia il carcere dopo 25 anni

21:26 Galli: "Previsioni sbagliate? Nessun mea culpa"

20:50 Varianti Covid, da Alpha a Delta: Oms le rinomina con alfabeto greco

20:26 Roland Garros, Osaka si ritira: "Stress e ansia quando parlo con i media"

19:56 Comunali Roma, Meloni lancia Michetti e cita Pulp Fiction: "E' Mr Wolf dei sindaci"

19:36 Covid Francia, altri 126 morti ma giù terapie intensive e ricoveri

19:26 Mafia, processo annullato: boss tornano liberi

19:02 Funivia Mottarone, sciolta prognosi del piccolo Eitan: domani lascia rianimazione

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Xinhua Silk Road: GCL-SI Hefei-based factory to start production in Sept. on promising market outlook

31 maggio 2021 | 11.39
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SUZHOU, China, May 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- GCL System Integration (GCL-SI), a leading PV company in China, is expected to start operation of its factory in Hefei, capital of east China'sAnhui Province, in September this year, according to a recent online conference on its performance in 2020.

Photo shows the GCL Energy Center based in Suzhou, east China's Jiangsu Province.

The construction of the factory started in December 2020, which is designed with 60GW production capacity annually. It focuses on producing 210mm high efficiency modules and is also capable of manufacturing 182mm to meet the market demand.

Meanwhile, another project of the company, also based in Hefei, is making steady progress simultaneously with an annual 2.5GW production of shingled modules.

GCL-SI's strategy follows the governments' efforts in tackling climate change issues as China strives to peak carbon dioxide emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, implying the huge demand for clean energy and the promising outlook in the PV market.

Due to the global pandemic, there has been a surge in logistics cost and raw material price since last year, leading to the decline in PV module exports. However, demand for the products is still growing in Europe and the United States, said Thomas Kun Zhang, CEO of GCL-SI.

Zhang added that in addition to its presence in markets of Europe and the United States, the company will also strive to promote its integrated system and services in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and other emerging regions.

Under such circumstances, the company is making efforts to develop its PV cell business with preparations for the production which is based in Leshan City, southwest China'sSichuan Province. The production base will mainly manufacture the most advanced high-efficiency cell such as PERC, Topcon and HJT.

According to the company at the conference, the production base will cooperate with other enterprises to build an advanced R&D center on the heterojunction and perovskite-based laminate cells.

Regarding its future development, the company said that it would strengthen its unique sales strategies and enhance Business-to-Consumer (B2C) and PV system integration business to resist fluctuations in the PV industry.

The company will enter the semiconductor industry and develop renewable wafer projects to extend the silicon industry chain, and strive to build into a secondary strategic business so as to enhance the core competitiveness.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/321813.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1521883/GCL.jpg  

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Energia Energia Ambiente Ambiente Media_E_Pubblicita Energia Altro its factory fabbrica factory Cina
Vedi anche
Ndrangheta, incendio per convincere il negoziante a vendere: 2 arresti
Funivia Mottarone, Tadini lascia il carcere: va ai domiciliari
Letta: "Con Salvini lavoriamo per Italia, alle elezioni ci divideremo"
Carla Fracci, feretro lascia chiesa San Marco tra applausi
Vaccino covid 12-15 anni, Palù: "Da Aifa ok dopo via libera Ema"
Fracci, l'omaggio del tram Atm
Prometteva di intervenire sul DNA umano, denunciata sedicente guaritrice
Giorgetti: "Nuova Alitalia partirà dopo l'estate"
Assalti ai bancomat con gli escavatori, 18 misure cautelari
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Fermati consapevoli da settimane del guasto"
Caso Regeni, legale famiglia: "Strada lunga, ma inizio di verità"
Funivia Mottarone, procuratore: "Nel video gli ultimi metri della cabina"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza