Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 12:49
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:48 Energia, Meloni: "Rincari drenano risorse, serve intervento Ue"

12:40 Lega, Bossi: "Comitato l'ho voluto io, ci vediamo il 3 a Giovenzano"

12:38 Qatar 2022, De Santis: "Arbitro Belgio-Canada inadeguato e non aiutato dal Var"

12:33 Open, Consulta: "Sì a conflitto tra Senato e procura Firenze"

12:32 Qatar 2022, europarlamentari M5S con la fascia 'One love' proibita ai Mondiali

12:26 Coppa Davis, Italia-Usa 1-0: Sonego batte Tiafoe

12:16 Serie A 2023-2024, ecco quando inizia e quando finisce

12:13 Femminicidio, via libera Senato a commissione inchiesta bicamerale

11:52 Milano, incendio in istituto Galilei: evacuati studenti e personale

11:06 Covid oggi Toscana, 2.361 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 24 novembre

11:01 Qatar 2022, la Germania non sarà punita dalla Fifa per le 'bocche coperte'

10:58 Brasile, Tribunale respinge ricorso elettorale Bolsonaro e lo multa

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Handcrafts Yuan Theater officially opens its door to people in east China's Shandong

24 novembre 2022 | 11.57
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, "Handcrafts·Yuan Theater", the sub-brand of Shandong Arts & Crafts Exhibition Center, recently opened its door to people in Jinan City, east China's Shandong Province. 

As the first immersive weekend theater in Shandong, "Handcrafts·Yuan Theater" makes citizens and tourists experience and feel the past prosperity of Jinan City through creative cultural and artistic expressions.

Built by Jinan Mingfucheng Cultural Tourism Investment Holding Co., "Handcrafts·Yuan Theater", combining the most trendy and attention-grabbing "immersive" expressions, creatively presents classical music theater, street corner immersion theater, world music scene, swing dance spot, electronic music scene and other performance content to the audience.

In September, Shandong Arts & Crafts Exhibition Center opened to the public in Jinan, marking a milestone in the brand building of "Shandong Handcrafts". 

As a new business card of Shandong, Shandong Arts & Crafts Exhibition Center gathers hand-made art and original design from all over the country and at the same time, integrates handcrafts with modern life to show the world the charm of handcraft culture and  promote the dissemination of Qilu culture.

Meanwhile, the center also showed Shandong's efforts to explore a new model of cultural inheritance, build a regional public brand and push forward the province's innovative development of the"Shandong Handcraft" industry.

In the future, the center will continue to develop its own IP derivatives, create a new pattern of deep integration of online services and offline experience, and offer a way to help "Shandong Handcrafts" quicken pace to go global.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331303.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954922/Shandong.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-handcrafts-yuan-theater-officially-opens-its-door-to-people-in-east-chinas-shandong-301686786.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza east China's Shandong sub brand of Shandong Arts & Crafts Exhibition Center Handcrafts Yuan Theater Recently
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, Meloni al lavoro per portarla in Aula per metà dicembre
News to go
Migranti e Action plan, incontro a Bruxelles tra ministri Interni
News to go
Lucca, contrasto Gdf al gioco illegale: eseguiti numerosi controlli
News to go
Usa, l'attacco di Trump alla Corte Suprema
News to go
Asti, 'trasforma' una Toyota in una Ferrari: denunciato
News to go
Povertà, Istat: "In 2022 meno diseguaglianze"
News to go
Ucraina, Parlamento Ue: "Russia sostiene terrorismo"
News to go
Femminicidio, da Senato via libera a Commissione inchiesta
News to go
Operazione antidroga a Foggia, 12 arresti
News to go
L'Italia torna sotto monitoraggio Ue
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, come cambia
Terremoti, Bardi: "Sisma del 1980 ha segnato vita Basilicata"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza