Venerdì 26 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 12:53
Omicidio Willy, Pincarelli da carcere: "Io a posto con la coscienza, non l'ho ucciso"

Vaccino covid, Pregliasco contro Donato: "Dice scemenze"

Giusti (Link Campus): "Da oggi aule e laboratori diventano Hybrid Learning Spaces"

Variante covid Sudafrica, cosa pensano gli esperti

Variante covid Sudafrica, Gb: "Rischio per salute pubblica"

Variante covid Sudafrica, Germania "molto preoccupata"

Covid oggi Veneto, 13.189 studenti e 800 docenti in quarantena

Variante covid Sudafrica, Oms: "Presto per capire impatto"

Irpef, novità aliquote: chi pagherà meno e chi ci perde

Covid, il servizio del Tg1 sulla 'triste giornata' dei no vax scatena roventi polemiche sul web

Variante covid Sudafrica, Galli: "Preoccupa, ma non fasciamoci la testa"

Banca Ifis, l'83% delle Pmi cerca profili tecnici e 4.0 ma più della metà non li trova

Xinhua Silk Road: Heilongjiang ice-snow tourism industry dev. index & tourism data report released on Wed. in Shanghai

26 novembre 2021 | 11.06
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The China · Heilongjiang ice and snow tourism industry development index and the 2021 winter tourism promotion meeting was held on Wednesday in east China's Shanghai. 

Guests and more than 30 mainstream media representatives gathered at the event to take a journey on ice and snow wonderland.

At the event, the China · Heilongjiang ice and snow tourism industry development index report and Heilongjiang tourism data report (2021) were officially released. The Heilongjiang Provincial Culture and Tourism Office, together with Harbin, Mudanjiang, Daqing, Yichun, and other cities and regions, respectively introduced their own featured winter tourism product routes.

As China's first provincial-level ice and snow tourism theme index, the China · Heilongjiang ice and snow tourism industry development index showed that Heilongjiang is one of the provinces with the most abundant ice and snow culture and natural resources in China, and has a rich variety of existing ice and snow tourism products and the relatively high concentration of major ice and snow tourism destinations, which can provide a more convenient viewing and playing experience for tourists.

The Heilongjiang tourism data report mainly explores the trend of Heilongjiang tourism market in the post-epidemic era, and provides insights into the consumption characteristics of Heilongjiang tourists, which could provide an empowering foundation for the promotion of ice and snow tourism in the province. Besides, the report also reveals that the province's tourism recovery has already entered a brand new development stage.

This event was jointly organized by the Heilongjiang Provincial Culture and Tourism Office and China Economic Information Service (CEIS) of Xinhua News Agency.

It is leaned that this winter, Heilongjiang has launched three major ice and snow tourism theme products, 148 ice and snow tourism destinations, five ice and snow tourism cities, six ice and snow tourism lines, and 15 ice and snow tourism must-see destinations, offering tourists a feast of ice and snow trips.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/325015.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1696922/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1696923/2.jpg

