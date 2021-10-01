Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 01 Ottobre 2021
Venerdì 01 Ottobre 2021
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: High-end Chinese liquor brand Red Xifeng outshines at fifth Next Summit

01 ottobre 2021 | 19.26
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Xifeng, a high-end liquor product of renowned Chinese liquor producer Xifeng Group, was showcased at the NEXT Summit (Singapore 2021) held Wednesday in Singapore as the chief official designated product.

With a history of 3,000 years, Xifeng liquor is a typical representative of Chinese brands that are made in China and go global. It bears the Chinese culture of "universal harmony".

The appearance of the Red Xifeng products at the Summit has shown China's sincerity and responsibility to the world, as well as the style of China as a big country and the profound heritage of an ancient civilization.

As a pioneer in the digital transformation of traditional industries, Xifeng liquor will take the opportunities brought by the fifth Next Summit, the new round of scientific, technological and industrial revolution, the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) and the dual circulation development pattern to integrate the world's high quality resources, promote quality and technological innovation, and deepen international trade cooperation, in a bid to improve brand influence and display the charm of Made-in-China products and the Chinese liquor culture, said Zhang Zheng, chairman of Xifeng Group.

Based in northwest China'sShaanxi Province, the cradle of cultures of Zhou, Qin, Han and Tang dynasties and the core area of the BRI, Xifeng Group has both economic and cultural influences in the Belt and Road construction.

In recent years, Xifeng Group has started the construction of cultural projects like Xifeng liquor museum and Xifeng old street, and held the Chinese Feng-flavor liquor cultural festival, integrating all media resources to create a multi-form, multi-level and three-dimensional liquor culture under the BRI and boost the spread of the Chinese culture.

The NEXT Summit has been held successfully in Auckland, Hangzhou and Dubai for four consecutive sessions.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324133.html 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1639777/image.jpg

articoli
in Evidenza