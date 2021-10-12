Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 12 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 07:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:55 Migranti, Unhcr: "15 morti al largo della Libia"

07:35 Nordcorea, Kim: "Un esercito invincibile contro politiche ostili Usa"

07:17 Scioglimento Forza Nuova, le reazioni di Meloni e Salvini

00:01 Forza Nuova: indagini, stop a sito, mozioni per scioglimento

22:34 Forza Nuova, attacco a Cgil annunciato in piazza un'ora prima

21:55 Forza Nuova, oscurata pagina web: "Vogliono chiuderci la bocca"

21:43 Moby, Onorato lascia: "Mie compagnie solide e liquidissime"

21:24 Carrefour, stato di agitazione per 15mila dipendenti

21:22 Almaviva, fumata nera su vertenza: prosegue lo sciopero

20:35 M5S, Raggi a eletti: "Niente correnti, accusa offensiva"

20:24 No Green pass Roma, denunciato agente ripreso mentre colpisce manifestante

20:17 Pd: "Meloni? Momento non facile, si rifugia nel vittimismo"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: International forum on sci-tech & foreign trade and economic co-op held on Sat. in China's Changzhou

12 ottobre 2021 | 04.34
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- An international forum on science and technology and foreign trade and economic cooperation kicked off on Saturday in Changzhou, east China'sJiangsu Province.

About 12 major fund projects worth more than 20 billion yuan and 27 key industrial projects worth 63 billion yuan were signed at the forum themed on "An International Star City of Intelligent Manufacturing and A Pivotal Hub in the Yangtze River Delta Region".

Chen Jinhu, Secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee, noted that the city is more eager for talents and projects than ever before, and also in a better position to serve talents to achieve great success.

It is learned that up to now, a total of 68 companies of the Fortune Global 500 list have invested 119 projects in Changzhou, and the total actual use of foreign capital reached 42.2 billion U.S. dollars.

This is a city filled with unlimited business opportunities, said Sheng Lei, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Changzhou Municipal Committee and acting mayor of Changzhou, adding that Changzhou is now comprehensively improving its level of high-quality development and promoting all-round modernization.

It is reported that construction on four key talent enterprise projects, including Ninebot's intelligent short-haul transportation project, and three high-quality education projects began on Friday in Changzhou Science & Education Town with a total investment of about 2.5 billion yuan.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324222.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1656989/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
forum Oct. 12 An international forum Xinhua Silk Road
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, bollettino 11 ottobre
News to go
Green pass obbligatorio e sport, aggiornate linee guida
News to go
Scure su Partite Iva, oltre 300mila sparite in era covid
News to go
Covid, Pregliasco: "Fuori dal tunnel in primavera"
News to go
Draghi alla Cgil, Landini: "Visita molto importante"
News to go
Appalti truccati, ai domiciliari consigliere regionale Campania
News to go
Camorra, maxi riciclaggio a vantaggio clan Casalesi: arresti
News to go
Eitan Biran, sentenza entro due settimane
News to go
Stadi, cinema e teatri: da oggi nuove capienze
News to go
No Green Pass Roma, Governo verso una stretta sui cortei
News to go
Covid Italia, i dati del bollettino
News to go
Un italiano su due in sovrappeso a causa del Covid
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza