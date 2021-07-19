Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Luglio 2021
Aggiornato: 22:26
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

21:29 Covid oggi Italia, superata soglia 50% vaccinati con due dosi

21:26 Sondaggi politici: Fratelli d'Italia primo partito, crescono Pd e M5S

21:03 Covid Gb, Johnson su riaperture: "Se non ora quando?"

20:56 Caos procure, Palamara: "Estraneo a corruzione, mai stato servo di nessuno"

20:54 Centrodestra, Meloni: "Ci sono delle cose da chiarire"

20:07 Modulo Plf per viaggiare in Europa: cos'è

19:44 Uruguay, calciatore si suicida: campionato sospeso

18:46 Covid, 'duello' no vax - pro vax: su Twitter spopola hashtag #vienegiututto

18:32 Zona gialla, regole e Green pass: verso cabina di regia mercoledì mattina

18:21 Covid Gb, 39.950 nuovi contagi e 19 morti

17:41 Covid oggi Italia, 2.072 contagi e 7 morti: bollettino 19 luglio

17:07 Pegasus, Snowden: "Con gli spyware nessun telefono sicuro"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Xinhua Silk Road: International New Materials Industry Conference kicks off in Bengbu in E. China's Anhui

19 luglio 2021 | 12.12
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International New Materials Industry Conference, sponsored by Anhui Provincial People's Government and the International Commission on Glass (ICG), kicked off on Friday in Bengbu, east China'sAnhui Province.

Photo shows the project signing ceremony held during the International New Materials Industry Conference in Bengbu, east China's Anhui Province, July 16, 2021.

Themed on "New materials, New energy, New life", the conference attracted more than 1,700 delegates including academicians of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and the Chinese Academy of Engineering, persons in charge of new material industry-related associations, executives from the leading enterprises in the field of new material and financial investment institutions.

In recent years, Anhui Province has accelerated the development of the new material industry, said Wang Qingxian, Governor of Anhui Province in his speech during the opening ceremony of the conference, adding that during the 14th Five-Year Plan period from 2021 to 2025, the development of the new material industry is expected to embrace profound changes, and the new material technology is accelerating towards intelligent development.

Huang Xiaowu, secretary of the CPC Bengbu Municipal Committee, gave a detailed introduction to Bengbu's new material industry from the aspects of industrial foundation, R&D platform, and innovative achievements, and pointed out that holding the International New Materials Industry Conference is an important opportunity for attracting both investments and talents. The conference will become an important platform to enhance the visibility and reputation of the city.

At the opening ceremony, new material industry projects of 14 cities in Anhui Province were signed.

It is learned that three industrial cooperation docking activities and one technology and financial element docking activity will be held after the opening ceremony, and an exhibition activity will be held during the conference, showing the cutting-edge technological achievements in the development of the new material industry.

Bengbu will give full play to the driving role of this high-standard international platform, accelerate the development of new material industry, and build a high-end communication platform, result release platform and industrial capital trading docking platform for the new material industry.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/322740.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1576262/image.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
kicks off in Bengbu east China'sAnhui province Bengbu off
Vedi anche
News to go
Bezos nello spazio il giorno dello sbarco sulla Luna
News to go
Scuola, Bianchi: "In presenza è la priorità assoluta"
News to go
Tokyo 2020, è allarme covid
News to go
In Italia sempre meno spiagge libere
News to go
New York, mamma salva figlio di 5anni da rapimento
Suppletive, Conte: "Non mi candido, preso impegno prioritario" - Video
M5S, Conte a Draghi: "Contributo costruttivo su giustizia" - Video
News to go
Vaccini in Italia, come sta andando la campagna
News to go
Borsellino, 29 anni fa la strage di via D'Amelio
News to go
Libri, in Italia si legge di più: vendite salite in due anni
Salvatore Borsellino: "Depistaggi su via D’Amelio continuano"
News to go
Covid, chi sono i nuovi contagiati
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza