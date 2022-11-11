Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 11 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 17:55
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:31 Pierini (Coca-Cola Hbc): 'Emissioni dimezzate negli ultimi 10 anni'

17:29 Superbonus 110%, Meloni: "Gratis? Buco di 38 miliardi" - Video

17:21 Migranti, Meloni: "Ocean Viking prima nave Ong in Francia" - Video

17:18 Ucraina, Russia fa saltare ponte a Kherson - Video

17:12 Cop27, Biden: "Mi scuso per ritiro Usa da accordi su clima, ora obiettivi più ambiziosi"

17:05 Ucraina, Mosca: oltre 30mila soldati russi ritirati su riva est Dnipro

17:02 Travaglia (Nestlè): 'Perugina fondamentale per nostro Gruppo e per l'Umbria'

17:00 Briziarelli (Confindustria): 'Multinazionali strategiche per l'Umbria'

16:58 Tesei: 'Multinazionali opportunità di sviluppo'

16:57 Rungi (Imt): 'In Umbria multinazionali integrate con tessuto locale'

16:56 Startup, il raccontastorie tech Faba chiude round investimenti da 3,7mln

16:52 Monti (Adsp), 'investimento da 40 mln per Termini Imerese'

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Int'l Ceramic Fair kicks off in E. China's Jingdezhen City to attract exhibitors worldwide

11 novembre 2022 | 12.49
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair kicked off on Tuesday at Ceramic Expo City in Jingdezhen of east China'sJiangxi Province.

This year's event features 13 main activities and 27 supporting activities, and has invited guests and business groups from more than 40 countries and regions including Germany, France, Britain, Russia, Italy, Japan and South Korea as well as over 2,000 enterprises to participate in the event online and offline to experience the charm of the world-famous "porcelain capital".

More than 300 exhibitors have participated in the ceramic fair, with the number increasing by 44 percent year on year while the number of global well-known brands during the event has exceeded 40 compared with the eight last year. The event has also attracted more than 3,000 purchasing groups at home and abroad for trade consultation.

At the opening ceremony of the event, a video clip was played to demonstrate the achievements of the three-year construction of the city's ceramic culture inheritance and innovation pilot zone.

In recent years, the city has stepped up efforts in building the pilot zone, launching 178 key projects such as Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue and Ceramic Expo City.

It is noted that it takes one year to build the Ceramic Expo City as the holding venue of this year's ceramic fair, which covers a total exhibition area of nearly 38,000 square meters, an increase of 10,000 square meters compared with last year.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331063.html

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1944669/video1.mp4

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-intl-ceramic-fair-kicks-off-in-e-chinas-jingdezhen-city-to-attract-exhibitors-worldwide-301675501.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza kicks off off sJiangxi province Tuesday at Ceramic Expo City
Vedi anche
News to go
Covid, Iss: rt in calo
News to go
Migranti, Mattarella: "Servono scelte condivise della Ue"
News to go
Caserta, sequestrata piantagione di cannabis
News to go
Migranti, Meloni risponde alla Francia
News to go
Pirateria audiovisiva, operazione in 22 città
News to go
Decreto aiuti, Meloni: "Stanziati 9,1 mld contro caro bollette"
News to go
Ocean Viking in Francia: 6 Paesi pronti ad accogliere i migranti
News to go
Calabria, truffa a Ssn: 19 misure cautelari per medici e farmacisti
News to go
G20 Bali, attesa per il vertice. A margine faccia a faccia Biden Xi Jinping
News to go
Ue, Mattarella: "Affrontare insieme sfide globali"
News to go
Migranti, Francia: "Sospese rilocalizzazioni, altri Paesi facciano come noi"
News to go
Energia, gli italiani puntano sul pellet
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza