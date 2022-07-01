Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 01 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 13:42
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:42 Odessa, palazzo in macerie dopo attacco missili Russia - Video

13:24 Inflazione, "mazzata da 2.457 euro annui a famiglia"

13:17 Gruppo Iren, da Bper Banca linea credito di 100 mln a supporto investimenti in sostenibilità

12:54 Nozze Pascale-Turci, Paolo Berlusconi: "Auguro a Francesca una vita felice"

12:48 Nozze Pascale-Turci, l'ex azzurra Rossi: "Tra Francesca e Silvio fu grande amore"

12:48 Lavoro, Conte: "Incentivare contratti a tempo indeterminato"

12:44 Ius scholae, Letta: "Occasione per dimostrare unità centrosinistra"

12:30 Saldi estivi 2022 al via il 2 luglio: il calendario, quanto durano

12:12 Salari, Landini: "Servirebbero 200 euro al mese in più"

11:59 Inflazione, la 'tassa' peggiore per i redditi bassi

11:55 Covid, Pregliasco: "Contagio gatto-uomo eccezione"

11:53 Putin, la telefonata con Macron prima della guerra: "Gioco a hockey..."

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Kelan Cashmere Goat Price Index released in N. China's Shanxi

01 luglio 2022 | 13.36
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Xinhua-Kelan Cashmere Goat Price Index was released on Wednesday in Kelan County, north China'sShanxi Province, aiming to boost the high-quality development of Kelan cashmere goat industry.

As the first cashmere goat price index in China, the index comprehensively and objectively reflects the price information of all links of Kelan cashmere goat industrial chain, provides pricing reference for the market, and boosts the revitalization of characteristic industries with digital tools.

Located in the northwest of Shanxi Province, Kelan County has unique advantages in developing goat raising industry. Over the years, Kelan has gradually formed a cashmere goat processing system integrating leather, wool, cashmere and meat production.

By the end of 2021, Kelan County had raised nearly 660,000 goats, including 550,000 cashmere goats, with 136 tonnes of cashmere and 306 tonnes of wool having been produced. The annual output value of goat industry reached 252 million yuan, accounting for 60 percent of the total output value of local animal husbandry.

Jointly developed by China Economic Information Service (CEIS) and the government of Kelan County, the index is expected to objectively reflect industrial development trend and improve market circulation efficiency, which will be of great significance to the goat industry development and decision-making departments.

The index is an important opportunity for Kelan County's agricultural high-quality transformation and upgrading, as well as a major measure for industrial revitalization and animal husbandry development, which will have a far-reaching impact on the development of the local goat industry, said Meng Hongbin, secretary of Kelan county committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

The goat index will guide the market to circulate more smoothly, promote the better dissemination of brand value, accelerate the digital transformation of the industry, and achieve high-quality development of the local cashmere goat industry, according to Zhang Zhaoxin, researcher of the Research Center for Rural Economy (RCRE).

CEIS is an economic information provider under Xinhua News Agency and boasts multiple key information service platforms such as the Xinhua Finance, Xinhua Silk Road, Xinhua Credit, and Xinhua Indices. Xinhua Indices provides comprehensive indices compiling, releasing, operating and promotion services.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1852168/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
cashmere Goat price index released cashmere Goat industry Pechino Kelan County
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, missili su Odessa
News to go
Mare, Ispra e Greenpeace: "Mediterraneo sempre più caldo"
News to go
Como, sequestrati 6 kg di droga: 17 denunce
News to go
Partite Iva, da oggi obbligo fatturazione elettronica
News to go
Pfizer, allo studio vaccino contro varianti covid
News to go
Milano, evasione e reati societari: 11 custodie cautelari
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, i dati dell'ultima settimana
News to go
F1 a Silverstone, Ferrari chiamata al riscatto
News to go
Ucraina può esportare energia elettrica in Ue
Nato, Biden e la gaffe: Svezia diventa Svizzera - Video
News to go
Isola dei Serpenti, Russia annuncia ritiro
News to go
Strage Bataclan, ergastolo per Abdeslam
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza