Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 29 Giugno 2023
Aggiornato: 17:47
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

17:45 Garofalo (Haier Europe Italia): "Obiettivo a 5 anni raggiungere leadership mercato italiano"

17:43 Kim Min Jae dal Napoli al Bayern Monaco: le cifre

17:42 Roma, papà 17enne uccisa a coltellate: "Ammazzata senza motivo"

17:40 Ue, Cottarelli: "Se non è unita a dialogare con Usa e Cina non avrà grandi risultati"

17:38 Urso: "Haier Europe porterà incremento occupazione"

17:34 Bruneo (Haier Europe): "Orgogliosi di inaugurare nuovo headquarter europeo"

17:28 Lavoro, Rosario De Luca: "Modello sano dovrebbe ispirarsi all'Emilia-Romagna"

17:21 Roma, amico 17enne uccisa a coltellate: "Lui lo conoscevano tutti, faceva danni"

17:10 Haier Europe inaugura il nuovo quartier generale europeo a Vimercate

17:08 Juve, Albanese via: responsabile comunicazione lascia

17:01 Bce: "Prospettive crescita e inflazione estremamente incerte"

17:00 Colosseo, trovato 'Ivan': il turista ha inciso il nome sul muro

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: North China-situated ancient city sees burgeoning cultural tourism invigorated by supply side innovation

29 giugno 2023 | 16.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 9th Shanxi Tourism Development Conference held in Datong of north China'sShanxi Province during June 26-28 cast spotlight on how the ancient city turned eyes on innovation to invigorate its cultural tourism sector.

Compared with the past, this year's conference prioritized particularly supply side innovation and established platforms for cooperation between cultural tourism service demanders and leading suppliers to boost various innovative cultural tourism programs.

More than 100 innovative cultural tourism institutions such as China Oriental Performing Arts Group and related businesses attended the conference as the suppliers together with the service demanders in excess of 100 ones comprised mainly of major scenic areas and related leisure blocks operators.

Zhang Qiang, the city mayor, said Shanxi employed supply side innovation as an effective means to spur high-quality development of cultural tourism in recent years and accumulated lots of experience in forming a new development pattern for local cultural tourism industry characterized by new scenic spot experience, business layout, cultural brands and marketing modes.

On the Tuesday's opening ceremony, Shanxi's culture and tourism department initiated jointly with its peers from Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Inner Mongolia their strategic cooperation in coordinated cultural tourism development. Four cities including Dalian, Dali, Datong and Daqing signed agreements for sister-city coordination and cooperation to further shore up cross-region development of cultural tourism.

As an important embodiment of its integration into the Beijing-Tianjin-Hebei region and results of crafting a regional cultural tourism hub, tourists from Beijing, Tianjin, Hebei and Inner Mongolia contributed over 60 percent of external tourists for Datong, according to the China Datong tourism development index report (Jan.-May, 2023) released by China Economic Information Service.

Boasting abundant cultural and tourism resources, Datong thoroughly exploited these in vitalizing tourism with culture and poured great efforts into ancient city protection and restoration, scenic area facilities construction, cultural tourism products supply and multiple business formats integration.

Under such practices, average tourist satisfaction score for Datong kept improving and rose by 0.6 point from 2022 to 4.56 points in the first five months of 2023.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/334822.html

Foto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2144343/pic.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-north-china-situated-ancient-city-sees-burgeoning-cultural-tourism-invigorated-by-supply-side-innovation-301867084.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Turismo Turismo Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza city sees burgeoning centro side city
Vedi anche
News to go
Consiglio Ue, Meloni a Bruxelles: le parole sui migranti
News to go
Calciomercato, le news di oggi: Kim lascia il Napoli
News to go
Telegram, scoperta chat di minori su armi 'fai da te'
News to go
Titan, ritrovati resti umani nei detriti del sommergibile
News to go
Guerra Ucraina e crisi Russia, le ultime news di oggi
News to go
Caro energia e gas, Cdm approva decreto con aiuti
News to go
Francia, seconda notte di scontri dopo uccisione 17enne
News to go
Migranti, a Lampedusa approdano in 600
News to go
Made in Italy agroalimentare, esportazioni record
News to go
Milano Linate premiato come miglior aeroporto d'Europa
News to go
Bankitalia, Panetta dal primo novembre torna a Palazzo Koch
News to go
Report Caritas: "Aumentano i poveri in Italia"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza