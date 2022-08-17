Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 17 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 10:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:06 Elezioni 2022, Meloni: "Reddito di cittadinanza fallimento totale"

09:43 Elezioni 2022, Crisanti replica a Renzi: "Ignoranza scientifica e opportunismo"

09:36 Elezioni 2022, Renzi: "Utile e divertente competizione con Berlusconi a Milano"

09:23 Ferragosto, controlli Nas in case di riposo: blatte in cucina e operatori ubriachi

08:48 Meteo estremo con nubifragi al Centro-Nord e 45°C al Sud: le previsioni

08:33 Elon Musk: "Compro il Manchester United". Ma poi smentisce

08:31 Vaiolo scimmie, a Parigi primo caso al mondo di contagio uomo-cane

08:24 Corea del Nord, Pyongyang lancia due missili nel Mar Giallo

08:16 Usa, primarie Gop: sconfitta Liz Cheney, la repubblicana anti Trump

07:36 Elezioni 2022, tensione nel Pd dopo candidature

07:06 Palermo: Runner infortunata salvata dal Soccorso alpino

23:33 Europei atletica 2022, il trionfo di Jacobs

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Peach farmers in E. China's Mengyin embrace peachy lives

17 agosto 2022 | 05.43
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- With the flourishing peach industry, local farmers in Menyin County in east China'sShandong Province enjoy both the sweet peach aroma and handsome incomes during the summertime.

Boasting favorable geographic conditions, Mengyin has dedicated to peach industry since 1980s. Forty years on, it has become the largest county in the country in terms of peach planting area and peach output.

Mengyin's peach industry has followed a high-quality development path. It has developed 500,000 mu (about 33,333 hectares) of premium peach base by setting up peach-related scientific research platforms, training professional farmers and applying scientific approaches.

To accommodate to dynamic market demands, Mengyin has constantly adjusted and optimized its peach planting structure. Every year, 2 to 4 new varieties will be promoted across the county. From early spring to early winter, 200 varieties of Mengyin peaches are on sale in the market.

Thanks to the partnership with e-commerce platform Taobao, the Mengyin quality peach has gone viral in China and the overseas market, such as Singapore, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Malaysia, India, Russia and Japan, with daily e-commerce deals of over 80,000.

The increasing popularity of honey peaches has driven the rapid development of transportation, logistics, storage, deep processing, and rural tourism in the county, where over 100,000 local people have sought a fortune.

Besides efforts in boosting the peach industry, the county is also promoting rural tourism.The peach county tour sees more than 2 million tourists annually and generates industrial value of over 1 billion yuan (about 147.23 million U.S. dollars).

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329537.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1879697/image1.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Alimentazione Turismo ICT ICT Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Peach farmers local farmers farmer farmers
Vedi anche
News to go
Wikileaks, avvocati di Julian Assange fanno causa alla Cia
News to go
Gas Russia, Germania in allarme: "Rischio razionamenti in inverno"
News to go
Afghanistan, Save the Children: "Negati i diritti dei bambini"
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, Kiev: "In caso emergenza centrale 400mila evacuati"
News to go
Usa, legale Trump: "Non sappiamo quali documenti abbia preso l'Fbi"
News to go
Madonna compie 64 anni, festa in Italia per la regina del pop
News to go
Etna, turista francese ferita in escursione: soccorsa da Gdf
News to go
Elba, Paola Micalizio in buone condizioni
News to go
Piero Angela, oggi i funerali: folla in Campidoglio
News to go
Bonus vacanze, agevolazioni per i turisti dalle Regioni: ecco quali
News to go
Femminicidi, nell'ultimo anno uccise 125 donne
News to go
Zaporizhzhia, Russia pone condizioni a visita Aiea
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza