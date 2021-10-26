Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 26 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 14:15
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:10 Verona, uccide figlie di 11 e 3 anni: ricercata la madre

13:52 Italia e Lussemburgo rafforzano cooperazione spaziale

13:45 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 26 ottobre

13:38 Roma, Augusti nudo in strada: giocatore pallanuoto provoca incidente, denunciato

13:38 Pd, la road map di Letta in Direzione

13:12 Influenza, "potrà essere grave in anziani e fragili"

12:55 Arriva il primo testamento digitale con blockchain

12:46 Governo, Salvini: "Con Draghi rapporto diretto, a differenza di altri"

12:46 Covid, Mattarella: "No a rumorose teorie antiscientifiche e violenze insensate"

12:34 Sanremo 2022, regolamento: 24 cantanti in gara, cover e giurie

12:23 Green economy, una roadmap al 2030 per l’Italia

12:23 Vaccino covid, Sileri: "Da gennaio immagino terza dose per tutti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Resilience & vitality highlighted for China's financial sector to better support the real economy in H2, experts

26 ottobre 2021 | 10.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's financial sector, after having facilitated the stable economic recovery in the first half of 2021, is urged to well adhere to the safety bottom line and showcase more resilience and vitality to propel the high-quality development of the economy in the second half of the year.

Experts made such remarks during the 2021 Annual Conference of Financial Street Forum held recently, saying that China's financial sector has been facing both external shocks arisen from the possible policy change of central banks of developed economies such as the U.S. Federal Reserve and internal worries caused by debt crisis of some companies.

Pan Gongsheng, deputy governor of Chinese central bank and head of the State Administration of Foreign Exchange, said that compared with the last round of tightening cycle of the U.S. Fed, China's economy stays currently in a better position in the present economic cycle, meaning that the national economy maintained its recovery momentum, which cemented the basis for China's forex market to guard against external shocks.

Yi Gang, governor of Chinese central bank, said the debt crisis of Evergrande Group represented individual case of debt crisis risks and one third of its around 300 billion U.S. dollars of debts is financial liabilities with both decentralized creditors and collaterals, indicating controllable spillover risks for the financial industry.

Since the start of the third quarter, increasing domestic and foreign risks and challenges caused more pressures on China's economic structural transformation and against such backdrop, better distribution of financial resources became particularly important.

Xiao Yuanqi, deputy head of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission (CBIRC) said that developing inclusive finance requires optimizing the preciseness of financial services, discovering and satisfying real financial needs, and providing financial services that can cushion impacts from the business operation cycles and revenue volatilities.

When talking about insurance, Guo Shuqing, head of CBIRC said that despite being the second largest by premium incomes worldwide, China's insurance sector still needs improvement in its density and depth and the pertinence and diversity of insurance coverage are also insufficient.

Original Link : https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324454.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1669956/image_1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza China's financial sector safety bottom line China's economic recovery
Vedi anche
News to go
Allerta covid in Cina, lockdown a Lanzhou
News to go
Turchia, risolta crisi espulsione ambasciatori
News to go
Napoli, sequestrate 3,8 tonnellate di sigarette
News to go
Riforma scuola, Unione degli studenti presenta manifesto
News to go
Criminalità, Milano prima per denunce
News to go
Vaccino J&J, si va verso il richiamo
News to go
Covid Italia, il bollettino
News to go
Nuovi limiti all'uso del contante
News to go
Caso Eitan Biran, deve tornare in Italia: la sentenza
News to go
Mattarella: "I giovani accettino i rischi"
News to go
E' il World Pasta Day, cosa preferiscono gli italiani
News to go
Recovery, firmato accordo per sicurezza cantieri
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza