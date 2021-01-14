Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 14 Gennaio 2021
Aggiornato: 12:07
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:58 Crisi governo, Di Battista: "Renzi oltre il Papeete"

11:44 Covid, Ilaria Capua: "Senza mascherine nel 2023"

11:04 Crisi governo, opposizione chiede a Conte di riferire in Aula

10:36 Sanremo 2021, Amadeus: "Nave per pubblico idea concreta e voglio la stampa"

10:26 Crisi governo, Renzi 'demolition man' per stampa estera

10:11 Covid, Ricciardi: "Non ci possiamo permettere crisi governo"

10:00 Crisi governo, Grillo e il messaggio a Conte: "Con te"

09:52 Crisi, da Calenda nessun sostegno a Conte

09:08 Crisi, Bonetti: "Disposti a rimanere in maggioranza"

08:54 Covid, in Germania record di 1.244 morti in un giorno

08:52 Amendola: "Crisi al buio con scenari incerti"

08:41 Covid e Cina, Salvini cita Iva Zanicchi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Crisi governo Covid Italia Nuovo dpcm Impeachment Trump Giuseppe Conte Teresa Bellanova
Speciali
Tutti Coronavirus Speciale incentivi

Xinhua Silk Road: SCO Secretariat, TCSA jointly host "National Data Brain" Summit

14 gennaio 2021 | 10.03
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the Thousand Cities Strategic Algorithms (TCSA) jointly held a summit on "National Data Brain: Driving Societal Stability and Economic Revitalization" on Tuesday in Beijing.

SCO Secretariat, TCSA jointly host "National Data Brain" Summit

As a part of the 20th anniversary of the SCO, the summit was attended by the SCO member states, observer states, partner states, ambassadors, diplomatic representatives of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and the League of Arab States (LAS), as well as well-known Chinese entrepreneurs.

According to SCO secretary-general Vladimir Norov, who made opening remarks on the summit, SCO states are making joint efforts to build an effective financial mechanism for data-driven economic development. An in-depth understanding of TCSA's solution can help achieve the goal of tightened cooperation using innovative technologies.

This summit provided a technological blueprint for an upgrade in macroeconomic governance, said Vladimir Norov, adding that he hoped that the summit could accelerate the construction of National Data Brain in various countries to achieve societal stability and economic revitalization for all SCO states.

Adkins Zheng, chairman of TCSA, expressed his gratitude for SCO's recognition and support, and gave a detailed presentation on the construction of the National Data Brain. 

TCSA pioneered a novel model for data transmission, storage, computation, and application across a massive range of dimensions, said Zheng, adding that serving like the CPU of the national economy, this data architecture can reduce data processing costs exponentially.

As the first international consultancy to serve visionary central governments in the establishment of digitalized national macroeconomic systems through the construction of National Data Brain, TCSA has won widespread recognition from authorities and academia such as the World Bank and IMF.

Currently, TCSA is promoting cooperation with central governments and central banks in 50 countries, among which, five of them have entered the signing process and two of them have signed cooperation agreements.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/318980.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1420417/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
L´ informazione continua con la newsletter

Vuoi restare informato? Iscriviti a e-news, la newsletter di Adnkronos inviata ogni giorno, dal lunedì al venerdì, con le più importanti notizie della giornata

Tag
SCO Nations states Chinese
Vedi anche
Renzi: "Non ci saranno elezioni anticipate"
Renzi 'sfora in tv' e Galli sbotta
Crisi governo, Zingaretti: "99% italiani non capisce"
Battuta sui tifosi della Lazio, Agorà si scusa
Vaccino Moderna in Italia, il viaggio verso Roma
Salvini: "Se Cina avesse evitato fottutissimi esperimenti..."
Trump e il video censurato dai social
Napoli, la voragine "da non credere" all'Ospedale del Mare - Video
"Una donna è stata colpita", il momento dello sparo
Napoli, vigili dentro la voragine - Video
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza