Martedì 20 Settembre 2022
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: SEG Solar to establish 2GW PV module manufacturing facility in Texas, U.S.

20 settembre 2022 | 16.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SEG Solar (SEG) on Tuesday announced plans to establish a PV module manufacturing plant in Houston, Texas, the United States, with an anticipated annual capacity of more than 2 gigawatts (GW).  

The facility is expected to commence construction at the end of 2022 and be fully operational by mid-2023.  

The plant will be equipped with three state-of-the-art production lines capable of producing high efficiency N type Topcon solar modules with 182mm or 210mm solar cells.  

The development of this facility is the next step in SEG's long-term product localization strategy designed to better serve customers in the United States. 

SEG is very excited to enter the U.S. manufacturing market at this time, said Jim Wood, CEO of SEG, adding that the establishment of this facility now makes sense on a number of different levels due to the recent incentives for solar manufacturing included in the Inflation Reduction Act and the current legislative climate.  

He said that this plant will give SEG more control over the supply chain and simplify transportation logistics, thereby providing customers with competitive pricing and even more assurance of on-time deliveries.

SEG is committed to sourcing components and other materials for the production of the modules at this facility from local suppliers in the United States.  

As a result, SEG anticipates that the modules manufactured at this facility will qualify for local content incentives and avoid or significantly reduce many of the tariffs and other restrictions facing manufacturers outside of the United States.  

The modules produced at this facility will be "Assembled in the U.S." and may also be eligible for certain other certifications.

The plant is expected to create as many as 500 new jobs in the local Houston area.

Founded in 2016, SEG is based in Texas and has supplied modules for over 1.2 GW of PV projects in the U.S. market.   

Selected as a Tier 1 PV module manufacturer by Bloomberg, SEG provides high-performance and reliable PV modules for the utility, commercial and residential markets. By the end of 2023, SEG expects to ship more than 2GW of PV modules annually.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1902897/1.jpg 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-seg-solar-to-establish-2gw-pv-module-manufacturing-facility-in-texas-us-301628339.html

Tag
Energia Ambiente Energia Media_E_Pubblicita module manufacturing facility in Texas establish a PV PV Stati Uniti d'America
