Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 24 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 13:18
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:16 Ucraina, ok Europarlamento a 18 mld prestiti

13:03 Mondiali Qatar 2022, Svizzera-Camerun 1-0

13:01 Milano Premier Padel P1, da Lebron-Galan a Paquito e la leggenda 'Bela', tutti i big al via

12:59 Qatar 2022, il 'vorrei ma non posso' della Francia sui diritti

12:48 Energia, Meloni: "Rincari drenano risorse, serve intervento Ue"

12:40 Lega, Bossi: "Comitato l'ho voluto io, ci vediamo il 3 a Giovenzano"

12:38 Qatar 2022, De Santis: "Arbitro Belgio-Canada inadeguato e non aiutato dal Var"

12:33 Open, Consulta: "Sì a conflitto tra Senato e procura Firenze"

12:32 Qatar 2022, europarlamentari M5S con la fascia 'One love' proibita ai Mondiali

12:26 Coppa Davis, Italia-Usa 1-0: Sonego batte Tiafoe

12:16 Serie A 2023-2024, ecco quando inizia e quando finisce

12:13 Femminicidio, via libera Senato a commissione inchiesta bicamerale

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai International Shipping Center enters new stage of comprehensive development

24 novembre 2022 | 11.59
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai International Shipping Center has entered a new stage of comprehensive development featuring green transformation, digital intelligence and strong resilience, according to participants of the 2022 North Bund Forum.

Held in Shanghai from November 22 to 24, the forum attracted representatives from leading shipping and aviation enterprises and international organizations, as well as well-known experts, to discuss the sustainable development for the international shipping industry.

Shanghai Port, ranking first worldwide in container throughput for 12 consecutive years, is staging green transformation and becoming an increasingly clean, energy-saving and efficient modern hub port.

Statistics showed that in Shanghai Port, the water-to-water transhipment ratio of containers has reached more than 50 percent, the ship-to-ship synchronous LNG bunkering service has achieved normal operation, and about 97.95 percent of the operating ships have been renovated with shore power receiving facilities.

Zhang Wei, vice mayor of Shanghai, said that Shanghai has made every effort to play its role as a pioneer and a demonstration leader in promoting the development of green shipping.

Meanwhile, digitalization is reshaping the production mode, business model, organizational form and operation order of Shanghai International Shipping Center, and expanding the radiation scope of the center.

On September 3 this year, an empty container transfer center in Shanghai Port was newly launched, which allows empty containers to be transported to the Yangtze River Delta region and ports along the Yangtze River through water, highway and railway, further enhancing the resource allocation capacity of Shanghai Port as an international shipping hub.

Yu Fulin, director of Shanghai Municipal Transportation Commission, said that in order to improve the resilience of the supply chain and industrial chain, Shanghai has worked with the Yangtze River Delta to accelerate the construction of a global shipping hub, improve the smooth and resilient shipping collection and distribution system, as well as comprehensively promote the shipping service and brand influence.

In the first three quarters of this year, the container throughput of Shanghai Port reached 34.89 million TEUs, achieving positive growth year on year and showing strong growth resilience.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/331297.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1954926/Shanghai.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-shanghai-international-shipping-center-enters-new-stage-of-comprehensive-development-301686787.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Trasporti_E_Logistica Meccanica green transformation digital intelligence Shanghai International Shipping Center new stage
Vedi anche
News to go
Manovra, Meloni al lavoro per portarla in Aula per metà dicembre
News to go
Migranti e Action plan, incontro a Bruxelles tra ministri Interni
News to go
Lucca, contrasto Gdf al gioco illegale: eseguiti numerosi controlli
News to go
Usa, l'attacco di Trump alla Corte Suprema
News to go
Asti, 'trasforma' una Toyota in una Ferrari: denunciato
News to go
Povertà, Istat: "In 2022 meno diseguaglianze"
News to go
Ucraina, Parlamento Ue: "Russia sostiene terrorismo"
News to go
Femminicidio, da Senato via libera a Commissione inchiesta
News to go
Operazione antidroga a Foggia, 12 arresti
News to go
L'Italia torna sotto monitoraggio Ue
News to go
Reddito cittadinanza, come cambia
Terremoti, Bardi: "Sisma del 1980 ha segnato vita Basilicata"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza