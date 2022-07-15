Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 15 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 11:44
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai remains the 3rd place in ISC20 ranking for 2022, Xinhua-Baltic report

15 luglio 2022 | 11.42
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Shanghai, China's leading trade and shipping hub, remains the third place in the top 20 international shipping centre (ISC20) ranking for 2022 as shown in the 2022 Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index Report (Xinhua-Baltic ISCDI Report) just unveiled on Monday.

Shanghai is positioned after Singapore and London, and is followed by Hong Kong and Dubai, the 2022 ranking shows.

It is noted that the Xinhua-Baltic ISCDI incorporates three primary dimensions and 16 secondary indicators to evaluate the comprehensive performance of 43 cities worldwide during a given period of time thus concludes its annual list of ISC20.

Specifically, complete ISC20 names such 20 cities as Singapore, London, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Rotterdam, Hamburg, New York-New Jersey, Athens-Piraeus, Ningbo Zhoushan, Tokyo, Houston, Guangzhou, Antwerp-Bruges, Qingdao, Busan, Shenzhen, Copenhagen, Los Angeles, Melbourne, for the top 20 for 2022.

When looked at geographically, ten out of the top 20 are in Asia, six in Europe, three in America and one in Oceania.

The report notes no significant changes compared with last year's ranking due to the stable developemnt of the listed cities in terms of resource agglomeration and allocation capability.

Also, experts' insights on port digitalization and decarbonization, which pose both opportunities and challenges to global shipping industry today, are penned as highlights for this year's report.

In line with the report release ceremony in Shanghai, an online seminar was held with worldwide participance.

Li Jin, Chief Accountant with Piraeus Port Authority S.A. (PPA), a member of China's COSCO Shipping group, and Ilias Salpeas, Managing Director of the Development Organisation of the Municipality of Piraeus, shared their insights on global shipping industry development during the seminar.

Jointly launched by China Economic Information Service and Baltic Exchange in 2014, the Xinhua-Baltic International Shipping Centre Development Index has become a significant and increasingly influential index to evaluate the development of major shipping centres worldwide.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/328971.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1860028/Xinhua_Baltic.jpg 

