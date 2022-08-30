Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 30 Agosto 2022
20:35 Sassuolo-Milan 0-0, Maignan para rigore a Berardi

20:13 Covid Italia, verso riduzione quarantena da 7 a 5 giorni con test

19:54 Cicloturismo, numeri da record per la Spoleto-Norcia in Mtb: al via il 2 settembre

19:50 Roma, busta con proiettile a delegato rifiuti VI Municipio

19:16 Pnrr, Draghi alle amministrazioni: "Sforzo eccezionale per centrare obiettivi"

19:03 Elezioni 2022, Salvini: "Se vinciamo, per noi Gerusalemme capitale d'Israele"

18:42 Covid oggi Sicilia, 1.957 contagi e 13 morti: bollettino 30 agosto

18:35 Caro energia, Meloni: "Lunedì in Parlamento per approvare norme per cittadini"

18:29 Gas Russia, Gazprom conferma stop 3 giorni Nord Stream

18:24 Stupro Piacenza, il 27enne "spaventato e provato in carcere"

18:20 Il candidato Librandi 'padrone di casa' di +Europa, sua la sede al Pantheon a 1500 euro

18:12 Arabia Saudita, donna condannata a 45 anni per post sui social

Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai Y50 Forum creates fertile ground for innovation and entrepreneurship

BEIJING, Aug. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Themed on "Fresh Opportunities for City, Novel Future for Youth", the third ShanghaiY50 Forum for Innovation and Entrepreneurship was held on August 27 in east China'sShanghai.

At the forum, the city's top ten outstanding cases on innovation and entrepreneurship, a program to empower youth employment and a project to promote Shanghai's brand image were officially unveiled.

This year's event, focusing on the development of the "new track" represented by Metaverse and green and low-carbon construction, strove to take all-round approaches to nurture a fertile ground for innovation and entrepreneurship in Shanghai.

Shanghai will, as always, provide solid guarantees for innovation and entrepreneurship, and help young talents realize their value on the new track, said Zhang Wei, vice mayor of Shanghai.

Initiated from April 2020, the forum aims at gathering wisdom, pooling efforts, promoting cooperation, and building a key platform to help young people devote themselves to innovation and successful entrepreneurship.

A group of government officials made in-depth interpretations of current policies on talent support, industrial development, and scientific and technological innovation during the event.

Besides, "Shanghai Youth, Youth Shanghai", a declaration aiming to tap the fresh opportunities of the city and embrace the new future of the youth, was released at the forum.

ShanghaiY50 forum for Innovation and Entrepreneurship, which was held for three consecutive years, has become a platform to exchange cutting-edge ideas, display excellent cases and release favorable policies for young entrepreneurs.

It is learned that efforts will be made to build the ShanghaiY50 forum into a "golden signboard" to create more conditions and a better business environment for supporting the innovation and entrepreneurship of young people.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/329755.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1887861/Shanghai.jpg

 

