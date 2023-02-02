Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 01 Marzo 2023
Aggiornato: 09:24
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

09:15 Carburante, prezzo benzina e gasolio ancora in lieve calo oggi in Italia

09:12 Pd, da Fiorello il 'decalogo' di Elly Schlein: "Non desiderare i sondaggi d'altri"

08:57 'Chi l'ha visto?', puntata mercoledì 1 marzo: casi di Liliana Resinovich e Valeria Pandolfo oggi in tv

08:44 Ucraina-Russia, la previsione di Orsini: "Guerra finirà con concessioni a Putin"

08:33 Maltempo con pioggia e neve, Italia nell'occhio del ciclone: quanto dura, previsioni meteo

07:59 Ucraina, Zelensky: "A Bakhmut la battaglia più dura"

07:25 Nigeria, Tinubu è il nuovo presidente

07:17 Naufragio migranti, 67 le vittime accertate. Oggi camera ardente

07:09 Italia-India, Meloni attesa da Modi: focus su Difesa, guerra Ucraina sullo sfondo

07:07 Con 11 minuti camminata veloce al giorno si può prevenire una morte prematura su 10

06:57 Grecia, scontro tra due treni: 36 morti

00:01 Ucraina, droni su città russe. Tensione in Moldavia, blitz dei filorussi

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Sheng Hong Holding Group launches new energy projects in E. China's Zhangjiagang

02 febbraio 2023 | 09.35
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sheng Hong Holding Group, a leading high-tech enterprise in Suzhou, signed a contract to settle its battery gigafactory and new energy research institute projects involving a total investment of about 30.6 billion yuan in Zhangjiagang City of east China'sJiangsu Province.

The projects will be completed in phases and are expected to generate annual revenue of more than 56 billion yuan upon completion. Among them, the first phase of the 24GWh project and the new energy battery research institute project involving a total investment of 14 billion yuan are expected to be completed and put into operation in three years, with their annual revenue expected to reach 24 billion yuan.

Han Wei, Party chief of Zhangjiagang, said that the city has been committed to creating advantageous business environment for major projects and high-quality enterprises and providing a solid guarantee for the implementation of projects.

As one of the Fortune Global 500 companies growing in Suzhou, Sheng Hong Holding Group has developed into an international high-tech industrial group integrating the whole industrial chain of petrochemical refining, new energy, new materials and high-end textiles.

Miao Hangen, chairman of Sheng Hong Holding Group, said the projects launched by the group are expected to inject impetus into the economic development of Zhangjiagang City.

In addition, Zhangjiagang witnessed the signing of 100 major projects involving a total investment of 59.72 billion yuan at a major project promotion event held on January 29, 2023, including 22 foreign-funded projects worth of 10.18 billion yuan.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/332497.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1994619/image_1.jpg 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-sheng-hong-holding-group-launches-new-energy-projects-in-e-chinas-zhangjiagang-301736873.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Media_E_Pubblicita Energia Economia_E_Finanza leading high tech enterprise total investment search institute investimento
Vedi anche
News to go
Sanità, Agenas: nel 2022 aumentata di 1,4 mld spesa energia
News to go
Meloni: "Cosmetica uno dei fiori all'occhiello del Made in Italy"
News to go
Nucleare, Gava: "Italia guarda con grande attenzione a questa scelta strategica"
News to go
Malattie rare, Mattarella: "Diritto a diagnosi rapida e terapie efficaci"
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, le news di oggi
News to go
Assegno unico 2023, le indicazioni Inps
News to go
Palermo, scoperto giro di mazzette per pratiche automobilistiche
News to go
Naufragio Cutro, sale bilancio vittime. Oggi la camera ardente
News to go
Serie A, perdono Verona e Samp. Oggi in campo Roma e Juventus
News to go
Città balneare, 27 comuni chiedono il riconoscimento
News to go
Inflazione frena il risparmio degli italiani
News to go
Nordcorea, è emergenza cibo nel Paese
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza