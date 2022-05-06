Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 06 Maggio 2022
Aggiornato: 12:12
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:55 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 6 maggio

11:51 Covid oggi Cina, a Shanghai "situazione sotto controllo"

11:43 Russia: "Non useremo armi nucleari in Ucraina"

11:27 Ascolti tv ieri, Don Matteo 13 con Raoul Bova sbanca l'auditel

11:26 Serie A, 36esima giornata via oggi: le partite

11:19 Usa, tre donne italiane nominate nell'American Academy of Arts and Sciences

11:16 Covid oggi Veneto, 4.464 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 6 maggio

11:11 Covid, mappa Ecdc: Italia rosso scuro, fascia maggior rischio

11:00 Ucraina, Lavrov: "Sanzioni non spezzeranno volontà popolo Russia"

10:59 Case italiane sempre più smart, indagine Altroconsumo

10:56 Morto Enzo Robutti, l'attore aveva 88 anni

10:53 Azovstal, il medico: "Qui si muore per fame e ferite, la Turchia ci aiuti"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Shenzhen fashion week blends digital technologies with new trends in fashion industry

06 maggio 2022 | 10.42
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, May 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The A/W 2022 Shenzhen Fashion Week, which concluded in Shenzhen, south China'sGuangdong Province on April 30, shed light on how the dazzling fashion industry blends with trendy elements in clothing design and production through cutting-edge digital technologies.

The fashion week introduced the currently trendy concept of metaverse for the first time and applied artificial intelligence, virtual reality technology and 3D digital modeling to generate virtual clothing, forming an online plus offline clothing exhibition showcase.

During the fashion week, a digital experience space, a virtual fashion idol group and a digital ordering platform were also launched, making the new season garments and virtual clothes display together while real models and virtual idols interact with each other.

Meanwhile, professional buyers at home and abroad who watched the show through the online live-streaming were able to order the goods online instantly.

With the trend of the digitalization, Shenzhen's fashion industry is developing towards high-end technology, creative diversity, brand internationalization and fashionable products, said Pan Ming, president of Shenzhen Garment Industry Association. 

It is learned that there are 4,100 high-tech enterprises settled in Shenzhen's Nanshan District, the main venue of the fashion week, empowering digitalization of the fashion industry. Meanwhile, Lixiu clothing culture block within the district has attracted 600 clothing brands, becoming a gathering place for original fashion designers from all over the world.

In 2021, the business revenue of fashion industry cluster in Nanshan District reached 21.169 billion yuan, up 7.15 percent year on year.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/327714.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1812117/SHISHANG.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
fashion industry production through cutting edge clothing design fashion
Vedi anche
News to go
Ucraina, Kiev: "223 bimbi uccisi da inizio guerra"
News to go
Console con software pirata, 1000 sequestri
News to go
Forestazione delle città italiane, pubblicato studio
News to go
Ucraina-Usa, le rivelazioni del New York Times
News to go
Mascherine obbligatorie, le regole in Campania
News to go
Meteo, le previsioni per il weekend
News to go
Colombia, boss della droga estradato negli Usa
News to go
Green Pass, ok da Parlamento Ue proroga fino 2023
News to go
Ilva, da Corte europea 4 condanne per l'Italia
News to go
Password Day, la classifica di quelle più usate
News to go
Reggina, ai domiciliari presidente Gallo
News to go
Covid, report Gimbe: in calo contagi e morti in ultimi 7 giorni
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza