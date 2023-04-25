Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 25 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 14:44
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

14:40 Usa 2024, Trump attacca Biden: "Un fallimento, inconcepibile sua ricandidatura"

14:18 Morto Ron Faber, attore del film 'L'esorcista': aveva 90 anni

13:48 Zanicchi caduta dalle scale: "Forse qualche microfrattura" - Video

13:29 Usa 2024, Biden ufficializza candidatura: ecco le date chiave fino al voto

13:03 25 aprile, La Russa: "Ricordiamo sconfitta del fascismo"

12:30 Elezioni Usa 2024, Biden annuncia ricandidatura: "Possiamo farcela"

11:55 25 aprile, a Roma corteo Anpi. La partigiana Iole: "Continuate a lottare"

11:44 Sudan, calma tesa a Khartoum: corsa contro il tempo per evacuare stranieri

11:03 Ucraina, Medvedev: "Siamo sull'orlo di una nuova guerra mondiale"

10:23 25 aprile, foto capovolte Meloni e La Russa su manifesti a Napoli

09:53 Ucraina, Russia bombarda centro di Kupyansk: un morto e 10 feriti

09:28 25 aprile, Mattarella: "Costituzione figlia lotta antifascista"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Shenzhen Fashion Week demonstrates innovative future of industry, builds integrated int'l platform

25 aprile 2023 | 08.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Featuring internationalization, professionalization and commercialization of fashion shows, the 2023 Shenzhen Fashion Week (Autumn/Winter), launched on April 14, aims to make heard the voice of local designers and spur the unique Chinese fashion vitality through innovative ways.

The event attracted plenty of international fashion brands and designers, as the city of Shenzhen in south China'sGuangdong Province has cultivated a global appeal among the industry with complete fashion categories, collections of original brands and mature supporting systems. Brands from Germany, Italy, France and so on chose to make product launch and static exhibitions here at the fashion week.

A number of "first times" took place at the eight-day event. Three fashion shows featuring haute couture, Chinese culture and international brands were debuted, as well as several official showrooms including the Showboom Showroom, the And Showroom and the CMYK Lab.

As Chinese cultural elements are widely acknowledged and welcomed by the world's fashion industry, Shenzhen fashion week sheds lights upon ways to highlight domestic cultural elements from an international perspective. Combining cutting-edge technology with traditional art expressions inherited from intangible cultural heritage, the event is committed to displaying the cultural attributes of fashion brands through modern lenses.

More specifically, designers in Shenzhen have deployed brand new forms and rejuvenated fashion language to show the integration of traditional culture and modern clothing during the fashion week. This not only promotes the inheritance and innovation of Chinese culture in a market-oriented way, but helps the city develop new mechanisms of cultural resource transformation.

Closely related to manufacturing and service sectors, fashion industry requires intensive investment in R&D from the creative end to inject high added value into its products. In this sense, Shenzhen Fashion Week focused on the concept of sustainable green fashion and integration among different industries, conveying a multi-dimensional global perspective.

In addition to demonstrating latest trends in the industry, the fashion week also strives to extend its commercial influence through energizing consumption vitality. With activities that combine multiple functions such as ordering, exhibition and panel discussion, the event provides not only a displaying platform for original brands, but a channel to the market.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/333807.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2062279/image.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-shenzhen-fashion-week-demonstrates-innovative-future-of-industry-builds-integrated-intl-platform-301806421.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN80338 en US Moda Arredamento_E_Design Altro Media_E_Pubblicita Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Economia_E_Finanza featuring internationalization l platform fashion shows Shenzhen Fashion Week
Vedi anche
News to go
Inquinamento atmosferico, in Europa muoiono 1.200 bimbi all’anno
News to go
Omicidio blogger Tatarski, negata libertà su cauzione a Trepova
News to go
Insulti razzisti a Lukaku, Daspo a 171 tifosi Juve
News to go
25 aprile, domani le celebrazioni
News to go
Cina: "Rispettiamo sovranità Paesi nati dopo dissoluzione Urss"
News to go
Pnrr, mercoledì alla Camera l'informativa del ministro Fitto
News to go
Ucraina-Russia, ultime news e notizie sulla guerra
News to go
Vigili del Fuoco, a Roma l'edizione 2023 di 'European Firefighters Experience'
News to go
Migranti, naufragio al largo di Lampedusa: 1 morto, ci sono dispersi
News to go
Aggressioni a personale sanitario, i dati Oms e Inail
News to go
Di Maio inviato Ue nel Golfo persico, è polemica
News to go
Sudan, italiani evacuati e trasferiti
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza