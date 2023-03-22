Xinhua Silk Road: Shenzhen, Madrid trade promotion conference held, contracting 13 investment projects

BEIJING, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China (Shenzhen) -Spain (Madrid) Economic and Trade Cooperation and Exchange Conference hosted by the Shenzhen Municipal People's Government was recently held in Madrid, the capital of Spain.

The event witnessed signing of 13 cooperation projects in fields of commerce and trade, new energy vehicles, communications, finance, sports and others, with investment totaling about 1 billion euros.

In recent years, China-Spain economic and trade relations have made solid progress. The volume of trade of goods between China and Spain exceeded 50 billion U.S. dollars for the first time in 2022, maintaining a good momentum of development.

Qin Weizhong, Mayor of Shenzhen hoped to strengthen pragmatic cooperation between the two sides in investment and trade, scientific and technological innovation and other fields in an all-round manner, and continuously expand the cooperation in culture, tourism, sports and other fields to achieve mutual benefit and win-win results.

Laura Jarillo, D.D.G. of Asia, Non-European Union Europe and Oceania noted that Spain is at the leading level in renewable energy, environment, automotive industry and other industries, and there are currently hundreds of Spanish companies operating in the consumer, service, industrial and technological fields in China. At the same time, a number of leading enterprises in Shenzhen came to Spain to invest. She believes that this exchange meeting will help the two sides achieve more cooperation.

