Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Lunedì 19 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:00
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

13:57 Funerali Regina Elisabetta, il biglietto di Carlo III sulla bara: cosa c'è scritto

13:43 Ucraina, Russia contro Kiev: "Bugie su Izyum"

13:34 Pane sempre più caro, Eurostat: prezzi su del 18% in un anno

13:25 Torna il progetto Grande! di Bper

13:08 Orrico (M5S): 'bene decalogo Confindustria Alberghi, molti punti in nostro programma'

13:06 Due fratellini recuperano la vista grazie alla terapia genica

13:02 Taiwan-Cina e Usa, cosa significano le parole di Biden

12:52 Crisi Juve e Allegri, Cobolli Gigli: "Tocca ad Agnelli gestire"

12:46 Elisabetta, ai funerali Harry e Andrea senza divisa

12:44 Funerali Regina Elisabetta, il significato dei fiori

12:27 Zuccalà: "Nanotecnologie per dare acqua potabile a chi non ne ha"

12:12 Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 54.650 soldati russi, distrutti 2.212 tank"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Silk Road Maritime blue book 2021-2022 unveiled during Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum

19 settembre 2022 | 12.53
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The blue book on the development of Silk Road Maritime from 2021 to 2022 was unveiled at the 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum kicking off last Thursday in Xiamen, east China'sFujian Province.

The blue book, jointly unveiled by Fujian Silk Road Maritime Operation Co.,Ltd., China Economic Information Service and China Waterborne Transport Research Institute, systematically analyzes the progress and results of the construction of Silk Road Maritime since 2021 in terms of port and navigation cooperation, channel construction, business environment, economic and trade investment.

As the first shipping logistics service platform under the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI), the Silk Road Maritime international logistics service launched in December 2018 has been committed to removing information barriers in the logistics industry, reducing resource misallocation in the shipping market, and promoting efficient operation of industrial and supply chains.

At present, the shipping routes named after the brand of "the Silk Road Maritime" have reached 94, connecting 102 ports in 29 countries and the Silk Road Maritime Association has attracted more than 270 members sharing information and realizing complementary advantages to jointly explore new ways of cooperation in port, maritime and logistics sectors.

In the future, the Silk Road Maritime will continue to integrate multiple resources to cultivate a cross-industry international shipping logistics ecosystem, and show strong development momentum and resilience, according to the blue book.Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/330038.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901209/Xinhua_Silk_Road_blue_book.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-silk-road-maritime-blue-book-2021-2022-unveiled-during-silk-road-maritime-international-cooperation-forum-301627033.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Silk Road Maritime Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum book Sept. 19
Vedi anche
News to go
Addio alla Regina Elisabetta, oggi i funerali
News to go
Alluvione nelle Marche, da Procura possibili primi indagati
News to go
Csm, magistrati al voto: 87 candidati per 20 posti
News to go
Prezzo gas, Confindustria lancia l'allarme
News to go
Ucraina, Biden mette in guardia Putin
News to go
Funerali Elisabetta, oggi le prove generali
News to go
Mottarone, perizia: "Tragedia si sarebbe potuta evitare"
News to go
Alluvione Marche, prosegue la ricerca dei dispersi
News to go
Germania, torna l'Oktoberfest
Letta: "Noi Bella Ciao la cantiamo" - Video
News to go
Gas Italia, "no dipendenza da Russia per inverno 2024"
News to go
Elisabetta, a Londra prezzi alle stelle per vitto e alloggio
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza