Lunedì 19 Settembre 2022
Aggiornato: 14:00
Funerali Regina Elisabetta, il biglietto di Carlo III sulla bara: cosa c'è scritto

Ucraina, Russia contro Kiev: "Bugie su Izyum"

Pane sempre più caro, Eurostat: prezzi su del 18% in un anno

Torna il progetto Grande! di Bper

Orrico (M5S): 'bene decalogo Confindustria Alberghi, molti punti in nostro programma'

Due fratellini recuperano la vista grazie alla terapia genica

Taiwan-Cina e Usa, cosa significano le parole di Biden

Crisi Juve e Allegri, Cobolli Gigli: "Tocca ad Agnelli gestire"

Elisabetta, ai funerali Harry e Andrea senza divisa

Funerali Regina Elisabetta, il significato dei fiori

Zuccalà: "Nanotecnologie per dare acqua potabile a chi non ne ha"

Ucraina, Kiev: "Morti 54.650 soldati russi, distrutti 2.212 tank"

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Silk Road Maritime important bond for boosting "dual circulation"

19 settembre 2022 | 12.55
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Since its launch by east China'sFujian Province in 2018, Silk Road Maritime has been showing strong development momentum and resilience, becoming an important link in promoting the "dual circulation" of domestic and international markets.

Despite the constantly changing global economic environment, trade between Fujian and the countries and regions along the Belt and Road routes reached 412.2 billion yuan (about 58.93 billion U.S. dollars) in the first seven months of 2022, up 19.6 percent year on year. By the end of August this year, a total of 9,014 trips have been made through shipping routes named after Silk Road Maritime, with the total container throughput reaching 10.182 million twenty-foot equivalent units.

More achievements were seen of the development of Silk Road Maritime this year, as the 2022 Silk Road Maritime International Cooperation Forum kicked off on September 8. On June 10, the e-commerce express of Silk Road Maritime was launched. Earlier in January, a new shipping route was opened linking members of the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership.

By integrating with the New International Land-Sea Trade Corridor and the China-Europe freight train services, Silk Road Maritime has also supported Fujian in building overseas shipping channel for inland provinces. In 2021, the volume of bulk cargo from outside the province handled by Fujian's ports through sea-rail combined transport increased by 21.5 percent from the last year. Container volume of sea-rail combined transport in the first half of 2022 saw a year-on-year increase of 44 percent.

By further promoting policy coordination with China's land and sea ports, Silk Road Maritime is committed to helping strengthening the connection among industrial and supply chains through forging closed-loop logistics channels radiating both domestic and international markets, according to Chen Zhiping, chairman of Fujian Provincial Port Group Co., Ltd. and Fujian Silk Road Maritime Management Company.

The brand is featured by cross-sector integrated cooperation, with members of the Silk Road Maritime Alliance each leveraging their strengths. Aiming to boost information sharing among relevant enterprises, Silk Road Maritime also provides a global shipping comprehensive service platform, whose first phase construction has been completed.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/330030.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1901210/Xinhua_Silk_Road_Xiamen.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-silk-road-maritime-important-bond-for-boosting-dual-circulation-301627037.html

