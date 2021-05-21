Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 21 Maggio 2021
Aggiornato: 07:29
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

07:27 Abusi sessuali sulle figlie minori, estradato dalla Scozia

07:18 Israele-Gaza, regge la tregua: Hamas rivendica "vittoria"

22:10 Crisanti: "Sono stato troppo pessimista ma non mi pento"

21:26 Tassa successione, Cacciari promuove Letta: "Condivido proposta"

21:06 Afroamericano morto in Louisiana durante arresto, spunta video shock

20:50 Tassa successione e dote per giovani, la proposta di Letta: chi riguarda

20:45 Tassa successione, Salvini: "Draghi come Baresi, stoppa Letta"

20:24 Riaperture, ristoranti e matrimoni: regole e linee guida

19:42 Europei nuoto 2021, Pellegrini argento nei 200 sl

19:20 Pass verde covid, accordo Ue: cosa serve, come funziona

19:18 Rinnovo esecutivo Beuc, confermata rappresentanza Altroconsumo

19:13 Covid Sicilia, oggi 443 contagi e 10 morti: bollettino 20 maggio

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

Xinhua Silk Road: Southwest China's Yunnan puts efforts in ecological protection of local scenic lake

21 maggio 2021 | 05.09
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, May 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yuxi, a prefecture-level city located in southwest China'sYunnan Province, has been dedicated to the ecological protection of local famous scenic spot Fuxian Lake in recent years, striving to create a Chinese lake scenery comparable to the beauty of Maldives.

Photo shows the scenery of Fuxian Lake, in Yuxi, southwest China's Yunnan Province. (Photo: Jin Yunlong)

Located in Chengjiang, a county-level city in Yunnan Province, the lake has a 100.8-kilometer shoreline, and is well known for its lucid water as well as its fame as China's second-deepest freshwater lake.  

Thanks to the effective ecological protection and charming lakeside scenery, Chengjiang county has received a total of 12.55 million tourists in 2020 with a total tourism revenue of about 10.61 billion yuan.

The government of Chengjiang county has completed afforestation of 151,000 mu or 10,066 hectares and pollution abatement around the lake area to improve the lakeside scenery.

Featuring the lucid lake water and pleasant scenery, Fuxian Lake is worthy of the name of vacation paradise which is even comparable to Maldives, according to a tourist at the lakeside.

The excellent ecological environment in Chengjiang injects impetus into the booming tourism industry. Chengjiang government will give priority to promoting ecological cultural projects and tourism infrastructure, pledging to develop a comprehensive tourism destination offering resort facilities such as sightseeing and sanatorium.

Chengjiang witnessed robust tourism demand during the five-day May Day holiday this year, and it received 630,400 tourists, surging 80.7 percent year on year, with soaring tourism revenue of 62.39 percent to 379.09 million yuan.

The local government is expected to continue to strengthen the development of local cultural and tourism industry during the 2021-2025 period, and enhance functional development of Fuxian Lake as China's national-level tourism and resort zone.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/321625.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1515709/1.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN86152 en US Ambiente Turismo Turismo Media_E_Pubblicita spot Fuxian Lake Southwest China's cent years prefecture level city located
Vedi anche
Fascismo, blitz della polizia contro 'Ultima Legione'
Letta: "Per migranti soluzione Ue, rischio estate fuori controllo"
Stromboli, "eruzione e il cielo si è oscurato"
Letta: "Pd guardiano delle riforme per Recovery"
Franco Battiato, l'addio di Milo con i funerali privati
Siracusa, stroncato traffico droga tra Italia e Usa: indagati anche cinque medici
Ciciliano (Cts): "Epidemia non è finita"
Coprifuoco Italia, Ricciardi: "Via il 2 giugno? Con dati attuali sì"
Roma, blitz a sede Pfizer: "Stop brevetti, vaccini gratuiti per tutti"
Traffico rifiuti, 13 arresti dalla Dda di Lecce in quattro Regioni
Che tempo che fa, Sharon Stone: "Mascherina come preservativo per Aids"
Tel Aviv, razzo colpisce palazzo
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza