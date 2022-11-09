Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Mercoledì 09 Novembre 2022
Aggiornato: 10:28
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

10:08 Terremoto oggi nelle Marche, Ingv: "Nessuna allerta tsunami"

09:58 Covid oggi Toscana, 1.846 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 9 novembre

09:53 Accoltellamento Assago, domani i funerali di Luis Fernando Ruggieri

09:46 Russia, Brittney Griner verso colonia penale

09:39 Migranti, Francia: "Comportamento Italia inaccettabile"

09:32 Midterm Usa 2022, Senato in bilico: repubblicani verso conquista Camera

09:10 Lombardia, Fontana: "Meloni mi ha confermato che candidato sono io"

09:06 Terremoto Marche, sindaco Ancona: "Sentito molto forte, gente in strada"

08:16 Nord Corea, Seul denuncia lancio di almeno un missile balistico

07:39 Terremoto oggi nel Centro Italia, forte scossa nelle Marche

07:14 Elezioni midterm Usa 2022, Nancy Pelosi rieletta alla Camera

06:43 Guida Michelin Italia 2023, Cannavacciuolo conquista terza stella

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: S/S 2023 Shenzhen Fashion Week highlights green development, sci-tech innovation

09 novembre 2022 | 10.26
LETTURA: 1 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Spring/Summer 2023 Shenzhen Fashion Week, which concluded in Shenzhen, south China'sGuangdong Province on Tuesday, with focus on green development and sci-tech innovation in the fashion industry.

Themed on "We Can Be", the eight-day event included more than 70 runway shows and over 30 fashion creative activities as well as sustainable development fashion exhibitions and forums to present an eye-catching feast for more than three million audience from online and offline.

It is noted that this year's fashion week proposed a carbon neutrality initiative to call on participants and enterprises to take concrete actions to lower carbon emissions in an attempt to address climate change and demonstrate the environmental protection vision.

As one of the most developed fashion hubs in China, Shenzhen has formed stable industrial and supply chains to attract over 4,100 high-tech enterprises settle in the city's Nanshan District.

In the first three quarters of this year, the city's textile and garment exports reached 51.22 billion yuan, increasing by 9.8 percent year on year, among which exports to markets of the United States, ASEAN and the United Kingdom surged dramatically, according to statistics of Shenzhen Customs.

In recent years, Shenzhen has made efforts to establish key laboratories and conduct scientific research to boost sci-tech innovation, digital transformation as well as supply chain upgrading.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/330930.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1942499/image1.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-ss-2023-shenzhen-fashion-week-highlights-green-development-sci-tech-innovation-301672730.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
EN30726 en US Arredamento_E_Design Altro Moda Media_E_Pubblicita Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Altro fashion industry focus on green development Nov. 9 focus
Vedi anche
News to go
Governo, incontro Meloni-sindacati: i temi sul tavolo
News to go
Incendi, 3 arresti a Frosinone
News to go
Navigator, presidio sindacale a Roma: "Serve soluzione strutturale"
News to go
Milano, muore a 14 anni investito da tram: sequestrate telecamere
News to go
Pnrr, Ue versa seconda tranche Italia
News to go
Lavoro, Italia intrappolata nella precarietà
News to go
Migranti, Ocean Viking verso la Francia
News to go
Avellino, sgominato gruppo criminoso
News to go
San Casciano, da vasca romana riemergono 24 bronzi
news to go
Bonus per guide turistiche, domande dal 16 novembre
News to go
Nuoro, crolla villetta per fuga di gas
News to go
Usa, Biden: "Democrazia è in pericolo, è il momento di difenderla"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza