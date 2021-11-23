Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Martedì 23 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 13:11
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

12:59 Covid Italia, in 8 Regioni aumentano ricoveri: in 6 anche terapie intensive

12:56 Impianti sci in zona rossa e arancione, il piano delle Regioni

12:37 Super green pass e mascherine al chiuso, cosa dicono le Regioni

12:07 Green pass Italia under 12, no della Lega: "Evitare chiusure"

12:06 Covid, scoperta la 'porta d'ingresso' nelle cellule umane

12:00 Covid oggi Italia, bollettino Protezione Civile e contagi regioni 23 novembre

11:39 Covid, Bassetti querela Paragone dopo frasi in tv

11:33 Covid oggi Toscana, 370 contagi: bollettino 23 novembre

11:19 Covid, Cartabellotta: "Un tampone al mese per vaccinati ragionevole"

11:12 Violenza sulle donne, ogni giorno 89 vittime

11:04 Covid oggi Veneto, 1.632 contagi e 8 morti: bollettino 23 novembre

10:53 Terza dose vaccino, Rasi: "Ci rende di nuovo subito immuni"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FINTECH
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECNOLOGIA
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: SW. China's Pu'er City becomes golden growing belt for Arabica coffee

23 novembre 2021 | 11.02
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pu'er, a city situated in Yunnan Province, southwest China, has developed itself into a global golden growing belt for Arabica coffee, reputed broadly as the "heaven of Arabica".

With the first coffee seed introduced into the locality more than a century ago, the city started large-scale coffee plantation as early as in 1988.

Boasting an extraordinarily high 74.59 percent of forest coverage and abundant natural resources, the city almost lies completely within the world golden plantation belt for coffee and is the capital of coffee in China.

In 2020, coffee plantation areas in Pu'er City reached 51,733.33 hectares, accounting for 48.8 percent of the national total and coffee bean output reached 58,600 tonnes, taking up more than 80 percent of the comparable aggregate in China.

Impressed by the rapid development of coffee industry in Pu'er City, Ted Lingle, former executive director of Specialty Coffee Association of America (SCAA), said that Pu'er coffee is one of the best coffees in the world, strong and fragrant but not bitter, rich in fat and strong in acidity.

Lingle, who has been invited to be the senior consultant of Yunnan International Coffee Exchange since 2015, is fond of Pu'er coffee. In every coffee harvest season, Lingle always tells global coffee merchants that coffee has found a "new home" in China.

Recent years, Pu'er coffee has gained more and more acknowledgement from coffee industry at home and abroad. The city was nodded to be the location for key national coffee laboratory and Yunnan small-grain coffee seed breeding base together with many other coffee research and educational institutions.

By far, more than 20,000 hectares of coffee plantation areas in Pu'er City have been certified as 4C compliant coffee. Over 6,666.67 hectares of growing areas got C.A.F.E. Practices verification. More than 1,333.33 hectares of planting areas obtained Rainforest Alliance and UTZ certifications.

In September 2020, Pu'er coffee was formally included in the first batch of products on the protection list of China-EU geographical indications agreement.

In Pu'er City, global coffee merchants can always find specialty coffees in accordance with international specialty coffee standards, said Ted Lingle, hoping that more people can learn about and try coffee produced in Yunnan Province.

See the original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324966.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Agricoltura_E_Allevamento Alimentazione Alimentazione China's Pu'er coffea Tè Pu'er golden
Vedi anche
News to go
Suicidio assistito, primo storico sì in Italia
News to go
Terremoti, 41 anni fa il sisma che devastò l'Irpinia
News to go
Vaccino Covid, ok alla terza dose dopo 5 mesi
News to go
Covid Italia, bollettino 22 novembre
News to go
Veneto stanzia 3 mln di euro per salvare vetro di Murano
News to go
Bayern Monaco taglia gli stipendi ai giocatori no vax
News to go
Covid Germania, Spahn: "Vaccinati, guariti o morti"
News to go
Maltempo in Italia, allerta gialla in 6 regioni
News to go
Morte Pantani, procura Rimini apre una terza inchiesta
News to go
Covid, Mattarella: "Vaccino? La scienza ha vinto 9 a 1"
News to go
Eitan, Tribunale Riesame conferma ordinanza arresto nonno Peleg
News to go
Covid, Austria torna oggi in lockdown
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza