Giovedì 21 Ottobre 2021
Aggiornato: 12:36
12:36 Nasce 'Tech2Doc', progetto Enpam per vincere sfida Digital Health

11:56 Covid oggi Bulgaria, 4.522 contagi: da oggi Green pass

11:53 Covid, Speranza: "Dati Gb? Per noi partita diversa ma prudenza"

11:47 Green pass obbligatorio, Di Maio: "Dire no è bloccare ripresa"

11:42 M5S, Casaleggio scrive a Mattarella: "Basta calunnie su mio padre"

11:37 Covid oggi Russia, 39.339 contagi e 1.036 morti

11:36 Cdc Usa dà l'ok a vaccino anti-Herpes Zoster di Gsk negli over 19 immunocompromessi

11:33 Covid oggi Gb, medici: "Governo volontariamente negligente"

11:29 No Green pass, Garante detenuti Ivrea paragona Draghi a Cesare Battisti

11:21 Gb, bimbo ucciso a luglio: 14enne accusato di omicidio

11:11 Effetto Green pass, in 7 giorni oltre 2 milioni test rapidi e 407mila prime dosi

11:03 Anche l'Italia nel turismo spaziale, accordo con Virgin Galactic ma check-in é ancora chiuso

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Taoxichuan Spring and Autumn Art Fair (Autumn Fair) kicks off in E China's Jingdezhen

21 ottobre 2021 | 12.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Oct. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Taoxichuan Spring and Autumn Art Fair (Autumn Fair), a hallmark event of Taoxichuan Ceramic Art Avenue in east China's Jingdezhen, Jiangxi Province, officially kicks off on Monday along with the opening of the 18th China Jingdezhen International Ceramic Fair.

Themed on "Great Joy for Everyone", the Autumn Fair features three major music activities including a literati gathering, a musical performance and a five-day music festival as well as more than ten kinds of activities such as exhibitions, workshops, forums, lectures, etc.

The original musical performance Toward Jingdezhen, a local blockbuster debuted at Taoxichuan Grand Theater this May, has been recently released again with plots adjusted, more fresh elements added, choreography rearranged and costumes upgraded after receiving the expert opinions and audience feedback, which brought audience a better experience.

The literati gathering activity Meet Jingdezhen takes place in the Taoyangli scenic area, a parallel venue two kilometers away from Taoxichuan, where famous singer and performer Li Yugang works with artists specialized in traditional Chinese culture such as Chinese opera performers, tea makers and craftsmen to integrate history and culture of Jingdezhen's porcelain into refined poetry and music.

The Autumn Fair is also highlighted by a five-day music festival incorporating trendy elements such as Hanfu, national style and animation to bring audience unexpected romance. Interactive road show and small gifts also add surprise to the adventure for tourists.

In addition to the three activities, the creative music market will also be presented as a platform to summon famous designers and artists from home and abroad to hold interactive activities such as road performance and livestreaming to exchange views on arts, craftsmanship, music, etc.

During the Autumn Fair, eight high-end art exhibitions will be available to public such as Achievements Exhibition of Jingdezhen National Ceramic Culture Inheritance Innovation Pilot Zone, Taoxichuan Emerging Glass Artist Show and Sean Chen's Colorful World.

Apart from offline art fair, American ceramists Linda Casbon and Lynn Duryea are also invited to hold online lectures to share thoughts in the art research and creation.

https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324382.html

 

