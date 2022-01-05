Cerca nel sito
 
Mercoledì 05 Gennaio 2022
17:47
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Winter Olympics-themed ice park in N. China spearheads green dev. with ice economy

05 gennaio 2022 | 11.38
BEIJING, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Harbin Ice and Snow World, a theme park located in Heilongjiang Province, north China and characterized by Winter Olympics style of scenes in this winter, is serving as a miniature of Harbin, the provincial capital, vigorously boosting ice economy for green development.

The city, which developed a series of ice and snow-themed activities such as tourism, art, fashion, economy and trade, and sports, has integrated ice and snow culture into its city economy.

Apart from ranking the first among China's top 10 ice and snow tourism cities for 2021, Harbin has turned ice and snow tourism into a visible driver of local economy, bringing up the city's economy, trade, culture and sports sectors.

For instance, Harbin Ice and Snow World, founded in 1999 initially as a place of casual entertainment for local residents in the cold winter, has grown into a popular tourist attraction integrating folk customs, tourism, culture, and related industries nowadays.

This winter, the Winter Olympics-themed park created several thousand of seasonable jobs for local people. After summer planting, making ice sculptures in winter created handsome seasonable incomes for local farmers.

Covering an area of 820,000 square meters, Harbin Ice and Snow World possesses 400,000 square meters of areas for ice and snow landscape, which used 230,000 cubic meters of ice and snow in total and contains 65 clusters of ice and snow sceneries and over 100 of standalone sceneries.

"There are too many choices for fun, such as the bicycling on the ice, ice slide, ice castle, and ski ring," said a tourist to the theme park, highlighting that it took merely 60-70 seconds to slide down from the top of the 423-meter long ice slide and tourists can wait in the waiting room to keep warm.

Being a name card of Harbin city, the park recreated the classic architecture elements of Winter Olympic Games host countries including Russia, France, Switzerland, Norway and Italy with ice sculptures this year to retell Winter Olympic stories.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/325749.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720404/1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720405/2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1720406/3.jpg  

in Evidenza