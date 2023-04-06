Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 06 Aprile 2023
Aggiornato: 11:30
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:14 Ucraina-Russia, che fine ha fatto il generale Muradov?

11:05 Sopravvissuto: "Su strage Borsellino verità più vicina"

10:53 Ascolti tv, vince 'Ricatto d'amore' su Rai1

10:23 Riscaldamento, quando bisogna spegnerlo nel 2023: le date zona per zona

09:40 Ucraina, attacchi Russia nel Donetsk: morti e feriti

09:37 Carburanti, prezzi benzina e gasolio in aumento oggi in Italia

09:32 Terremoto L'Aquila, Mattarella: "Rinascita città dovere che chiama in causa tutti"

09:30 Ucraina "pronta" a negoziato con Russia su Crimea se controffensiva avrà successo

09:19 Terremoto, Musumeci: "Accelerare sull ricostruzione"

08:46 Berlusconi ricoverato, Forza Italia: "Ha telefonato ai vertici". Per ora nessun bollettino

08:43 Italia divisa tra sole e acquazzoni: il meteo di Pasqua e Pasquetta

08:13 Ucraina, consigliere Cremlino: "Se offensiva Kiev fallirà Russia lancerà attacco finale"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye shines at Boao Forum for Asia Annual Conference 2023

06 aprile 2023 | 05.21
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading liquor maker Wuliangye once again made a sparkling appearance at the Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2023 in Boao, south China'sHainan Province.

As the honorable strategic partner and the member of the Board of Directors of this year's conference, Wuliangye presented its products, brand and the culture of Chinese Baijiu to the world.

It is known that the brand was deeply involved in important agendas of this year's Boao Forum, such as the opening ceremony, the Council meeting, the China-US entrepreneurs dialogue and the China-European entrepreneurs dialogue to showcase the charm of Chinese liquor culture and help all parties reach a harmonious consensus.

At the evening banquet of this year's event, various products of Wuliangye were displayed there, attracting many Chinese and foreign guests who spoke highly of the excellent taste of Wuliangye liquor and the brand's culture proposition.

Zeng Congqin, Chairman of the Board of Wuliangye, said in the BFA Annual Conference journal that openness and tolerance are the basic conditions for human prosperity and progress. Wuliangye will always carry out the excellent Chinese traditional culture, promote the common value of "harmony and beauty", firmly implement the "going global" strategy, actively integrate into major international events and international platforms, and propel the integration and mutual learning of Chinese and foreign civilizations.

Besides, a blue book on Wuliangye's green and low carbon development was unveiled at the event. Released by China Economic Information Service (CEIS), the blue book provides useful reference for the green and low carbon transformation of Chinese liquor and traditional industries.

In recent years, Wuliangye has quickened the pace to go global by actively participating in major international events, such as Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) CEO Summit, the World Expo, China International Import Expo (CIIE), etc.

Wuliangye will make use of international high-end platforms to build bridges for exchanges and communication among countries and ethnic groups around the world and continuously inject its "harmony and beauty" wisdom and strength into the world's common development, said Zeng.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/333507.html

 

 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2048794/image1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2048795/image2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2048796/image3.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/xinhua-silk-road-wuliangye-shines-at-boao-forum-for-asia-annual-conference-2023-301791393.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Media_E_Pubblicita Alimentazione Alimentazione Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Cultura_E_Tempo_Libero Ambiente Ambiente Economia_E_Finanza Economia_E_Finanza Wuliangye shines sparkling appearance at at China's leading liquor
Vedi anche
News to go
Esodo di Pasqua 2023, le previsioni del traffico
News to go
Consumi, Istat: cala potere d'acquisto delle famiglie
News to go
Uefa, Ceferin confermato presidente fino al 2027
News to go
Italia-Spagna, Meloni: "Rafforzare partenariato strategico"
News to go
Droga nascosta nei pneumatici, un arresto al traforo Frejus
News to go
Trump: "Mio unico crimine è stato difendere la nostra nazione"
News to go
Renzi direttore Riformista: "Una sfida affascinante"
News to go
Sindacati, da aprile a maggio al via mobilitazione unitaria
News to go
Bonus 200 euro autonomi senza partita Iva, la scadenza
News to go
Ucraina, Macron e von der Leyen in Cina
News to go
Controlli in mense ospedali, Nas chiudono 7 cucine
News to go
Gerusalemme, blitz polizia Israele in moschea Al Aqsa
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza