Martedì 09 Novembre 2021
Aggiornato: 16:01
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Wuliangye tells Chinese liquor story by deeply involving in 4th CIIE

09 novembre 2021 | 12.54
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- China's leading liquor maker Wuliangye has deeply involved in various activities of the fourth China International Import Expo (CIIE) held from November 4 to 7 in east China's Shanghai Municipality, showcasing the unique charm and profound culture of Chinese liquor again at an international forum to boost the economic and cultural exchanges of the event.

Centering on the protection of national key cultural relics like the traditional brewing techniques of Wuliangye liquor, an intangible cultural heritage, and the ancient cellar pool of Wuliangye dating back to 1368, Wuliangye displayed its advantages in water resources, soil, climate, temperature, and ecological conditions, as well as unique brewing, optimization, aging, and blending skills for liquor production at the 4th CIIE.

In the exhibition hall, supplemented by Chinese-style elements such as plum and bamboo, traditional Chinese painting and calligraphy, Wuliangye showcased the profound and long-standing cultural heritage of Chinese liquor and the scarce value of ingenuity brewing from multiple angles, bringing an unusual cultural experience of intangible cultural heritage to guests from home and abroad through the value expression of Chinese traditional "harmony" culture.

The core liquor products, high-end cultural collection products and personalized products of Wuliangye with different positioning and different features at the exhibition hall has attracted many domestic and foreign merchants who spoke highly of the excellent taste of Wuliangye liquor and the ingenuity and unique charm of Chinese liquor it represents.

As a representative of China's national brand and a leading liquor enterprise, Wuliangye has actively participated in and supported the CIIE, and the Wuliangye culture exhibition hall will be settled in the National Exhibition and Convention Center (Shanghai) for a long time, contributing to the openness and cooperation of the world, global cultural exchanges and people-to-people exchanges of different countries by deducting the "national spirit" and "world excellence" of the Chinese liquor brand.

Wuliangye will leverage the CIIE to tell the Chinese liquor story, making more international friends love Chinese brewing, and promoting cultural exchanges, open development and common prosperity, according to an executive of the company.

Original Link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/324701.html

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682757/image_1.jpg Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682756/image_2.jpg  Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1682758/image3.jpg

 

