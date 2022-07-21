Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 21 Luglio 2022
Aggiornato: 08:10
comunicato stampa

Xinhua Silk Road: Yungang culture-themed tourism season starts in N. China's Datong on Mon

21 luglio 2022 | 05.49
LETTURA: 2 minuti

BEIJING, July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Yungang cultural tourism season, a cultural feast dedicated to crafting north China-situated Datong into a city characterized by being an ancient cultural capital, a cool summer resort and the capital of gourmet, kicked off in Datong of Shanxi Province on July 18.

Since 2000 when the first Yungang cultural tourism season debuted, the seasonal tourism activities have become a household cultural tourism brand and a "cultural tourism messenger" for Datong city.

Under the brand, Datong cultivated many classic cultural tourism events such as the ancient capital lantern show and the Jackie Chan international action film week, all of which brought the city further on its road to building a reputed international cultural tourism destination.

Wang Jianjiang, member of the standing committee of CPC Datong municipal committee and publicity department head, said that after years of efforts, the Yungang cultural tourism season-incubated "cool summer resort" and "cultural Datong" tourism brands are expected to further help the city shape a complete system of summer tourism brands and improve at the same time its popularity and reputation among tourists.

Recent years, Datong city's cultural tourism industry has stepped into a phase featuring development of higher quality. 

Since 2017, the China Datong Tourism Development Index released by Xinhua-run China Economic Information Service and the People's Government of Datong has once reached 1,438.97 points, up nearly 50 percent since the base period and indicating enormous market attention and consumption vitality. 

Regardless of others, Datong's tourism brand popularity increased notably alongside the all-around functioning brand effects. This year, cultural tourism industry in the city showcased sufficient development resilience with rural tourism and outdoor camping widely favored by travelers and in-depth tours becoming mainstream choices of tourists, which spend on average three days instead of the past 1.5 days in Datong currently.

This year, as many as 38 activities of six sub-themes are welcoming travelers to the city, including the China cultural tourism metaverse development conference, China youth sculpture exhibition, and Datong cultural tourism trendy fun creation season. 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862928/1.jpgPhoto - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1862929/2.jpg

