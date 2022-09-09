Cerca nel sito
 
Venerdì 09 Settembre 2022
XM Ranks 2nd in Great Place to Work™ 'Best Medium Workplaces' List for Top 2022 European Employers

09 settembre 2022 | 14.14
LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- XM is beyond proud to announce that it has ranked second (2) in a list of Europe's top employers in 2022, in the 'Best Medium Workplaces' category, as awarded by the Great Place to Work™ Institute.

 

 

To be recognised as a Great Place to Work™ by such a globally renowned institution is a true honour. It is proof of the company's commitment to creating a big, fair, and human workplace, as well as a company culture geared towards inclusivity. Furthermore, it reflects the growth and development of the FinTech industry in Cyprus, marking the first time a Cypriot company has achieved such a high ranking.

For Maria Hadjipanteli, the company's Group Chief People & Culture Officer, this accolade is reflective of all the hard work that has been done to build a positive working environment:

"Big. Fair. Human has always been at the core of our DNA as a company, and those values apply not only to the way we treat our clients, but also our employees. We appreciate that all the success XM has experienced over the last decade wouldn't have been possible without the hard work of our people, which is why we focus on fostering a positive workplace culture, so that they have the best environment not only to perform, but to grow and develop."

Kyriakos Iacovides, General Manager of Great Place to Work™ Cyprus had this to say about XM's important achievement:

"XM's exceptional distinction in being awarded second place on the list of Europe's Best Medium Workplaces in 2022 honours more than just the company, but Cyprus as a whole. By securing such a high ranking, XM represents the quality of the FinTech industry in Cyprus, on a Pan-European stage."

XM has been a global leader in multi-asset online trading for over a decade and employs over 750 professionals, across countless disciplines, all over the world.

To learn more about the company and the career opportunities on offer, visit https://www.xm.com/careers.

Disclaimer:

XM is a trading name of Trading Point of Financial Instruments Limited, registration number HE251334, with registered address at 12 Richard & Verengaria Street, Araouzos Castle Court, 3rd Floor, 3042 Limassol, Cyprus.

Risk Warning: CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. 74.89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please consider our Risk Disclosure.

Trading Point of Financial Instruments Limited provides investment and ancillary services to residents of the European Economic Area (EEA) and the United Kingdom.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1895520/Trading_Point_XM.jpg

