Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 07 Aprile 2022
Aggiornato: 16:06
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:17 Ucraina-Russia, Kuleba: "Battaglia per Donbass in corso, verrà decisa sul campo"

16:04 Covid oggi Campania, 7.435 contagi e 6 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

15:58 Covid oggi Abruzzo, 2.101 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

15:55 Unicredit: domani assemblea dei soci su bilancio 2021, dividendo e buyback

15:47 Covid oggi in Sardegna, 1.780 contagi e 4 morti: bollettino 7 aprile

15:36 Quarta dose vaccino, Mantovani: "Vera sfida autunno con richiami aggiornati"

15:27 Ucraina-Russia, Sokov: "Allerta Putin per forze nucleari indica situazione più incerta"

15:26 Quarta dose over 80, verso via libera Cts Aifa il 12 aprile

15:26 **Como: don Alexei, 'non solo danni a ville Soloviev, episodi intolleranza da ucraini e italiani'**

15:22 Ucraina, la strategia della Russia nelle prossime settimane: analisi

15:17 Pnrr, Gorno Tempini (Cdp): "Tempi opere serrati, non è possibile metterci 7-10 anni"

15:12 Quarta dose, Pregliasco: "Poco fattibile estenderla ora, aspettiamo l'autunno"

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

XONIC LAUNCHES GOLF'S FIRST EVER AI POWERED QUICK TIP CADDIE APP

07 aprile 2022 | 13.48
LETTURA: 2 minuti

The iTQ is poised to revolutionize the game as the latest must-have tool in every golfer's bag.

TORONTO, April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- As the Masters kicks-off, Xonic TM announces the launch of the iTQTM, a new, specialized AI caddie tool that is tailored to each golfer and their swing.  It's the only mobile tool of its kind, providing golfers with real-time, customized PGA professional quick fixes and tips, to help golfers during their round, whenever they need it.  There are no lessons or practice drills – the fixes and tips are designed to work right away.

"I already had a rangefinder, I didn't need help with club selection, and I didn't care about all the statistics of my golf swing," said Eileen Jurczak, Founder and CEO of Xonic.  "All I wanted was an easy-to-use tool that knew my swing and would give me effective quick fixes and tips in an instant – a quick tip caddie."

Whether it's helping to fix that par 3 slice or getting help to hit off of a downhill lie, golfers will now be able to execute their next shot on the golf course with confidence.

"I've been teaching golf for almost 30 years and golfers are always asking me for quick tips," said Dustin Kerr-Taylor, Head Golf Professional and Class A PGA Pro.  "So, I think it's great that every golfer can now have their own, personal caddie to give them PGA Pro quick tips while they play."

What sets the iTQ apart is its advanced, patent-pending AI system that continuously learns and adapts to each golfer and their swing, and is based on Xonic's Swing Signature™ principle.  Every golfer has a unique swing signature, which is the natural way their body wants to move when they swing a golf club, and this rarely changes.   

"Xonic's Swing Signature principle is bang on!" said Bob Lean, Head Golf Professional and Class A PGA Pro.  "In my close to 40 years of teaching golf, I have almost never seen any of my students change their overall swing signatures".

Xonic's team of PGA professionals put together thousands of quick fixes and tips, written exclusively for the iTQ.  The iTQ analyzes each golfer's swing signature and instantly recognizes which fixes and tips are best suited to them. 

New PGA pros, fixes and tips are added every season.

Golfers can experience the power of the iTQ with a free 14-day trial by downloading it on the App Store and Google Play.

Visit xonicgolf.com to learn more.

About Xonic Golf:

Xonic (pronounced ex-onic) is creating and building solutions for the golf industry, using technology to improve the player experience for all golfers.  The company's name is based on the word 'exon', something that is part of everyone's genetic make-up, because golf is at the core of everything Xonic does.  

 

Press Contact: Eileen Jurczak, Xonic Golf Inc., eileen.jurczak@xonicgolf.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1782274/Xonic_Golf_Inc__XONIC_LAUNCHES_GOLF_S_FIRST_EVER_AI_POWERED_QUIC.jpg 

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
ICT ICT ICT Sport Sport ICT Economia_E_Finanza game as caddie app XONIC LAUNCHES GOLF'S FIRST EVER tool
Vedi anche
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, ultime news
News to go
Covid, "tanti morti in over 70 per calo copertura booster e antivirali poco usati"
News to go
Telepass, dopo 25 anni aumenta il canone
News to go
Maradona, maglia 'Mano de Dios' all'asta da Sotheby's
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Kuleba: "Serve embargo su gas e petrolio Russia"
News to go
Covid in Cina, record assoluto di contagi
News to go
Blitz antiriciclaggio a Pescara, sequestro milionario sull'asse Italia-Croazia
News to go
Ue crea riserve per emergenze biologiche e nucleari
News to go
Domani è il World Health Day
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: ultimo bollettino
News to go
Strage di Bologna, ergastolo per Bellini
News to go
Guerra Ucraina, Orban: "Ho chiesto a Putin cessate il fuoco immediato"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza