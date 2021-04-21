Y Soft Brings Simplified Cloud Printing To Europe

-- Company expands YSoft OMNI Series Availability --

BRNO, Czech Republic, April 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Y Soft®, the leading enterprise workflow solutions provider, today announced that businesses in the European Union can now lower their print services costs through simplified cloud-based printing with YSoft OMNI Series®. OMNI Series is a cloud printing service that instantly and cost-effectively connects printers to the Cloud.

OMNI Series also enables companies to support hybrid office/home employees with secure cloud printing, and for companies with critical printing processes, OMNI Series has options for high availability.

"YSoft OMNI Series is perfect for small-to-medium businesses that want to quickly connect their existing printers1 to the Cloud now in order to lower their costs and reduce the burden on their IT departments," stated Wouter Koelewijn, Chief Product Officer at Y Soft.

"Moving print to the cloud is on the top of many businesses' agendas," said Louella Fernandes, Director at Quocirca. "Y Soft has created a simple way for those businesses to leverage cloud printing with Universal Print by Microsoft."

Together with Microsoft

YSoft OMNI Series consists of OMNI Bridge® and the OMNI UP365® App. Y Soft developed the OMNI UP365 App in partnership with Microsoft to support the Universal Print feature in Microsoft 365. With its 20-year history of designing and manufacturing companion hardware products for its print-management software, Y Soft was an ideal partner to create a cloud-based solution for SMB that leverages the security of M365 in an elegant and easy to use solution.

OMNI Series Availability in the YSoft Store

YSoft OMNI Bridge, a serverless Edge device, and the YSoft OMNI App, an annual subscription service, are offered as a bundle in the YSoft Store. Customers can choose from three bundle packages that support either 1, 5 or 25 printers starting at €224.00. Additional UP365 subscriptions are available in 1, 5 or 25 packs starting at €25.00. OMNI Series is available in the EU countries and in the United States, where it debuted in March 2021.

About Y Soft

Y Soft creates cloud and on-premises solutions that help 42% of the Global Fortune 500 with their digital transformation goals. The company also supports the next generation of innovators with its 3D printing solutions in Education. Founded in 2000 in Brno, Czech Republic, Y Soft supports customers locally with offices throughout Europe, North and Latin America, Middle East/Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. Visit us at www.ysoft.com, on LinkedIn and Twitter.

1Printers that are IPP(S) compatible and PDF-enabled. Users should consult the printer's manual.

Y Soft Media ContactSteven Knuff512-810-3207Steven.Knuff@ysoft.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1491282/Y_Soft_SMB_Final1.jpg Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/699629/YSOFT_A_color_rgb_Logo.jpg