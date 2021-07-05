Cerca nel sito
 
Lunedì 05 Luglio 2021
15:27
Yadea Aims to Electrify More Lives Globally with Exciting Studio F.A. Porsche Collaboration

05 luglio 2021 | 12.23
LETTURA: 2 minuti

SHANGHAI, July 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As electric two-wheelers continue to surge in popularity, consumers are seeking exciting design-led vehicles that combine style and sustainability. In an announcement made on the brand's multiple social media pages, Yadea, the leading brand in the electric two-wheeler industry, teased an exciting cross-border collaboration with Studio F.A. Porsche, which will bring a more design-oriented product to provide an improved high-end driving experience.

Poster from Yadea's Facebook Page on July 4 announcing the exciting Yadea and Studio F.A. Porsche collaboration.

"We are so excited to announce a collaboration with Studio F.A. Porsche - A leading design studio in the automotive industry…" Yadea wrote in a Facebook post on July 4, with hashtags #Yadea #StudioFAPorsche #YadeaNewDesign #ElectrifyYourLife #sustainableliving, promising more details soon.

"Over the years, Yadea has consistently strived for perfection in design. This exciting new partnership with Studio F.A. Porsche highlights this commitment to style and performance, whilst elevating our high-end product line to deliver a truly outstanding drive for customers. As more details of our cooperation are announced, the world will grasp the depth of Yadea's excellence in design, gain a first-hand look at a new form of brand internationalization, and witness the next evolution of our products," said Aska Zeng, general manager of Yadea.

"Yadea has a clear vision for the position of their brand in the market, with strong value placed on authenticity, functionality and uniqueness. Studio F.A. Porsche shares these values and is proud to work together with Yadea to turn its exciting new vision into a reality," said Roland Heiler, managing director at Studio F. A. Porsche.

Yadea adheres to the spirit of craftsmanship and ensures the highest level of quality control to produce world-class electric-powered products while attaching great significance to product design and believes the aesthetics of a vehicle are crucial to the overall driving experience. Its partnership with Studio F.A. Porsche solidifies this belief, as Yadea seeks to turn the page on a new chapter of high-end electric two-wheeler design.

"Yadea is a leading brand in the scooter industry and the opportunity to support the brand on their journey is very exciting. Studio F. A. Porsche's signature design represents both technical leadership and the highest level of design quality in a way that remains true to Ferdinand Alexander Porsche's philosophy. We are honored to bring these concepts to the next generation of two-wheeler vehicles," said Christian Schwamkrug, design director at Studio F. A. Porsche.

By bringing together the world's leading two-wheeler scooter brand with the leading design studio in the automotive industry, Yadea and Studio F.A. Porsche are poised to define the future of electric two-wheelers. With more details to come in the following weeks, the world is eagerly waiting to see the sparks the partnership produces to electrify life globally.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. Yadea's mission is to use its market leadership to inspire a movement towards greener travel solutions and its vision is to create world-leading electric vehicle solutions by building innovative technologies that meet and exceed international standards for safety and quality.

For more information, visit our:Official Website: https://www.yadea.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yadea.OfficialInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/YADEA.GLOBAL/Twitter: https://twitter.com/YadeaGlobal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1557263/image_1.jpg  

in Evidenza