Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Giovedì 10 Marzo 2022
Aggiornato: 11:31
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

11:09 Covid oggi Toscana, 4.134 contagi: bollettino 10 marzo 2022

10:55 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, "lettera Z come svastica": Praga la mette fuorilegge

10:41 Guerra Ucraina, Russia lascia consiglio d'Europa

10:41 Psg flop Champions, Donnarumma bocciato: 2 in pagella

10:31 Covid Italia, Cartabellotta: "Circolazione molto elevata, follia togliere mascherine al chiuso"

10:26 Pnrr, Giovannini: "Grande occasione per cambiare Italia in meglio"

10:25 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, sanzioni per Abramovich in UK

10:00 Guerra Ucraina-Russia, Kuleba: "Nessun progresso con Lavrov"

09:37 Bollo auto, c'è la prescrizione? Cosa accade se non si paga

08:55 Ospedale pediatrico Mariupol, 3 morti: anche bambino di 6 anni

08:22 Covid Italia, Abrignani: "Pochi immunizzati tra bimbi, ecco perché contagi aumentati"

08:19 Mims, al via interventi per 1,4 mld contro la dispersione idrica

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Yadea Celebrates International Women's Day with New "IT'S SHE" Social Media Campaign

10 marzo 2022 | 10.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

MUNICH, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This International Women's Day, Yadea (01585:HK), the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, is recognizing and lifting women up with the launch of its new "IT'S SHE" social media campaign. Taking place between March 6 and 11, "IT'S SHE" reinforces Yadea's recognition of the values and achievements of women.

"We hope that through activities such as the "IT'S SHE" campaign to convey the concept to the world that a woman should never be defined. At the same time, our latest campaign embodies Yadea's advocacy for diversity in female communities and conveys our appreciation for women and their ongoing contributions in the world," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

In anticipation of the launch, Yadea released a teaser video across its social media platforms on March 6, which showcases diverse portraits of women in a 3x3 grid. Following this, the brand launched its official full-length video on March 8 for International Women's Day.

Inspirational and uplifting, Yadea's "IT'S SHE" video celebrates the individuality of women and demonstrates its commitment to accompany them as they grow, move forward, and forge their own paths. The video brings together women from multiple industries and walks of life, from artists and entrepreneurs to athletes, models, parents and leaders. Designed to showcase the boundless diversity of women, be they dynamic or tranquil, outgoing or introverted. Yadea's video reinforces the idea that a woman should never be defined.

Additionally, Yadea has unveiled its new manifesto for women via a trio of posts on social media. The posts cast a close-up on various women's expressions as they navigate through a variety of scenarios, emphasizing that they are a force that cannot be ignored and encouraging them to pursue their authentic selves — no matter their age, experiences, or situation.

Alongside each post, Yadea is encouraging users to comment and share their own experiences as a woman, as well as real inspirational stories of women they have encountered. By encouraging interaction between women in the community, Yadea hopes to build stronger bonds between netizens and strengthen support for equality in the future.

"Once again, we would like to wish a happy International Women's Day to all women around the world. Yadea is proud to walk alongside you and accompany you to Electrify Your Life," said Zeng.

About Yadea

Yadea is a global leader in developing and manufacturing electric two-wheel vehicles including electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles and electric kick scooters. To date, Yadea has sold products to 50 million users in over 80 countries, and has a network of 35,000+ retailers worldwide. With a mission to help people "Electrify Your Life", Yadea continues to invest in R&D, production and global expansion to build a shared and sustainable future for humankind.

For more information, visit our:Official Website: https://www.yadea.com/Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Yadea.OfficialInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/YADEA.GLOBAL/Twitter: https://twitter.com/YadeaGlobal

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1763886/Yadea_poster.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Ambiente Ambiente ICT ICT AltroAltro social media Campaign two wheeler brand social media brand
Vedi anche
Tav, attacchi a cantiere in Valsusa: 13 misure cautelari-Video
News to go
Covid Italia, da oggi 10 marzo tornano visite in ospedale: ecco cosa cambia
News to go
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, sanzioni: altri 160 nomi su black list Ue
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, bomba non esplosa: artificieri all'opera - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia, soldati a caccia di galline - Video
Guerra Ucraina-Russia: casa bombardata, terrore a Mykolaiv - Video
News to go
Governo, Draghi: "Ambiente e transizione ecologica sua essenza"
Ucraina, tensione a Kherson: folla avanza, soldati sparano - Video
News to go
Aiea: "Da stop elettricità Chernobyl non c'è impatto critico su sicurezza"
News to go
Covid oggi Italia, dati e contagi: bollettino 9 marzo
News to go
Caro benzina, "+13% da inizio 2022"
News to go
Covid, Oms: "Pandemia non è finita"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza