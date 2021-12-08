Cerca nel sito
 
Giovedì 09 Dicembre 2021
Aggiornato: 00:17
Yadea Helps People "Electrify Your Life" and Embrace Green Mobility Solutions in 2021

08 dicembre 2021 | 10.41
LETTURA: 3 minuti

MUNICH, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With 2021 drawing to a close, Yadea, the world's leading electric two-wheeler brand, has wrapped up a successful year of innovation and made significant strides towards a future of smart and sustainable mobility.

"Over the past year, we have completed comprehensive upgrades to our technology and product matrix based on independent R&D. Furthermore, we have accelerated our globalization strategy as we seek to bring green travel solutions to more people around the world. Yadea has truly reaped the rewards of our harvest in 2021 — and, in turn, passed these rewards on to our customers and the planet," said Aska Zeng, General Manager of Yadea.

Upgraded Product Lineup to Meet Diverse Transit Needs

Yadea Y1S: a Game-Changer for the Commercial Scene - In November, Yadea unveiled the Y1S, an all-around smart e-moped specifically designed and developed for various commercial applications. Equipped with two detachable, lightweight connected batteries for increased capacity and convenient operation, the Y1S can be modified to meet the needs of bike-sharing operators, logistics providers and food delivery drivers.

Huan Huan Vehicle Series: Convenient Battery Swapping, Powered by Gogoro Network - In October, Yadea partnered with Huan Huan to launch two vehicles as part of Yadea Huan Huan Product series, which delivers a safe, convenient on-demand electric refueling experience, powered by Gogoro Network advanced battery swapping technology.

Yadea's Flagship Products Grow in Popularity - On top of launching new products, Yadea has remained at the forefront of the industry with its existing flagship vehicles, including G5, a sleek design-led vehicle with trendy colorways and a leading performance system; C1S, an ideal two-wheeler for leisure travel with a Red Dot Award-winning KISKA design; and a rich selection of e-bikes and electric kick scooters, which fulfill the multiple transit demands of the emerging E-mobility consumers around the world.

Ongoing Investment into Electric Vehicle Technology R&D

In addition to the upgraded product line, Yadea has continued to make scientific and technological advancements and breakthroughs throughout 2021 — the most notable of which was its Graphene 3.0 battery. Unveiled in September at Yadea's New Tech Launching Event, the Graphene 3.0 battery boasts ultra-low temperature resistance, improved adaptability to environmental conditions with the addition of a new anti-freeze constant temperature electrolyte, larger capacity, and longer battery life.

To deliver an advanced riding experience, Yadea also had R&D breakthroughs, including:

Accelerating its Brand Globalization Strategy

In 2021, Yadea doubled down on efforts to enhance its global presence, starting with launching its brand globally at an international press conference in April. The company followed this up with announcing exciting product updates and collaborations with world-leading design studios at a July event.

Recognizing the push towards electric mobility in Europe, Yadea also accelerated its activities in key regional markets. In October, Yadea signed on as the official partner of the Xletix Challenge Berlin and displayed its products along the obstacle course. Later in November, Yadea received a big welcome when attending EICMA 2021 in Milan, thanks to its exciting range of products and technologies.

Over the course of 2021, Yadea has empowered electric two-wheeler riders around the world, led industry innovations, and expanded its global footprint with new partnerships and activities. With 2022 on the horizon, Yadea is poised to help more people globally "Electrify Your Life".

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1705264/image_1.jpg

