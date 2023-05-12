Cerca nel sito
 
menu MENU
newsletter AK Blog gruppo adnkronos
cerca CERCA
Venerdì 12 Maggio 2023
Aggiornato: 16:32
segui il tuo
oroscopo
0 ultim'ora
breaking news
chiudi

16:54 Allevi ringrazia gli infermieri: "Loro sorrisi come farmaco" - Video

16:51 Elezioni Turchia 2023: candidati e numeri, cosa c'è da sapere

16:50 Spazio, l'Italia torna in orbita con il modulo cargo Cygnus Ng-19

16:44 Acquacoltura, Fini (Cia): "Rappresenta futuro della pesca"

16:38 Acquacoltura, Passarini: "Tutela ecosistema Garda significa tutela attività territorio"

16:29 Elezioni Turchia 2023, sfida a Erdogan: chi è Kilicdaroglu

16:29 Acquacoltura, Castagna (Pescagri): "Vogliamo rilancio imprese italiane"

16:20 Acquacoltura, Dell’Acqua: "Investimenti strategici per tutela biodiversità del Garda"

16:10 Maltempo Firenze, bomba d'acqua oggi. Allerta meteo in Toscana

16:05 Acquacoltura, PescAgri-Cia: potenzialità da sviluppare in lago Garda grazie a fondi Ue

15:57 Blitz Ultima generazione al Senato, Ilaria Cucchi: "Processo è segnale bruttissimo" - Video

15:55 Bruce Springsteen tour 2023, tre date in Italia per far sognare

SPORT
FINANZA
CULTURA
IMMEDIAPRESS
MOTORI
FACILITALIA
WINE
MODA
MEDIA & COMUNICAZIONE
TECH&GAMES
MULTIMEDIA
Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Yadea High-performance E-mobility Won German 2023 Red Dot Awards and the iF DESIGN AWARDs

12 maggio 2023 | 16.35
LETTURA: 2 minuti

HONG KONG, May 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yadea (01585.HK), a global leading brand of developing and manufacturing two-wheeler electric vehicles, won four international product design awards, namely two Red Dot Awards and two iF DESIGN AWARDs. After winning IDEA awards in 2022, Yadea became a winner brand again. The winners are Yadea E-motorcycle KEENESS, Yadea S9 and Yadea Scooter ElitePrime. These three new e-mobility products stood out among many entries with their advanced aesthetic design, excellent user experience and environmental protection concept.

The Red Dot Award is a German award that recognizes products with outstanding design and high industry impact. The iF DESIGN AWARD is recognized as an arbiter of excellent design and is one of the most important design awards in the world.

Yadea KEENESS is equipped with a 10kW mid-drive motor, with a top speed of 100km/h and an acceleration of 0-50km/h in 4 seconds. The battery is equipped with a smart energy retrieving system to enhance power and extend the battery life, and once charge can run more than 100km.

As the 2023 hero product, the Yadea ElitePrime is a powerful, safe and foldable SUV-like e-scooter with high performance, allowing you to conquer all road conditions. Yadea ElitePrime equipped with a motor with a peak power of 1500W. And it can achieve 30% climbing gradients and has a excellent front and rear shock absorption structure. Meanwhile, Yadea announced its global launch through the Indiegogo crowdfunding with its super early bird price last month.

Yadea S9 is an e-bike with super long battery life and can easily drive more than 150km. It uses the TTFAR carbon fiber 2.0 lithium battery first created by Yadea. This battery uses square laminated cells and compact PACK technology, and its capacity is 100% higher than ordinary lithium battery. In addition, the motor rated power of Yadea S9 can reach 1000W, which has a strong starting acceleration capability.

Yadea's products range mainly covering high-performance electric motorcycles, electric mopeds, electric bicycles, and electric kick scooters. Yadea has provided e-mobility products and services to 70 million users in over 100 countries and regions and built a network of 40,000+ retailers worldwide.

For more information, please visit the

Official Website:

https://www.yadea.com/ 

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2075794/Yadea.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yadea-high-performance-e-mobility-won-german-2023-red-dot-awards-and-the-if-design-awards-301823397.html

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
Tag
Trasporti_E_Logistica Auto_E_Motori Arredamento_E_Design Arredamento_E_Design Altro Ambiente Altro Economia_E_Finanza two iF design awards linea design premio
Vedi anche
News to go
Lavoro, Cgil Cisl e Uil: domani in piazza a Milano
News to go
Messico, migliaia di migranti in attesa di entrare negli Usa
News to go
Bandiere Blu 2023, in Italia sono 226: 16 in più dell'anno scorso
News to go
Ucraina, Zelensky in arrivo in Italia
News to go
Gaza, nuovi razzi e raid: il conflitto non si ferma
News to go
Natalità, Meloni e Papa Francesco agli Stati Generali
News to go
L'auto elettrica stenta a decollare, costi alti in Italia
News to go
Città dove si mangia meglio al mondo, 15 italiane in classifica
News to go
Musei, arriva 'Ad Arte' la piattaforma del ministero per gestire le biglietterie
News to go
Asti, si fingevano tecnici per rapinare gli anziani: arrestati padre e 2 figli
News to go
Caro affitti, in arrivo 660 milioni per nuovi posti letto per studenti
News to go
Natalità, Mattarella: "Nascita di un figlio è speranza di continuità"
ora in
Prima pagina
articoli
in Evidenza