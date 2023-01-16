Cerca nel sito
 
Martedì 17 Gennaio 2023
Aggiornato: 03:00
Ucraina, Zelensky: "Russia prepara nuova fase, servono nuove armi"

00:01 Messina Denaro, l'arresto dopo 30 anni. "Salute compatibile con il 41 bis"

23:11 Empoli-Sampdoria 1-0, decide Ebuehi

21:37 Messina Denaro, Salvini: "Io contro pena di morte ma mi vengono pensieri..."

21:30 Sondaggi politici, Fratelli d'Italia stabile e M5S cala

20:51 Mes, Gramegna: "Ratifica Italia in mano al Parlamento"

20:19 Messina Denaro, il vero Andrea Bonafede interrogato in caserma

20:03 Milano-Cortina, Salvini convoca cabina di regia: "Riunione positiva"

19:39 Messina Denaro, Meloni: "Trattativa? Boss andrà al carcere duro"

19:31 Messina Denaro, la testimonianza: "Ho fatto la chemio con lui, dava il numero alle mie amiche"

19:22 Martina Scialdone, ordinanza: "Bonaiuti aveva un solo obiettivo: ucciderla"

19:13 World economic forum, il pessimismo degli economisti: due terzi prevedono la recessione

Temi caldi
Speciali

comunicato stampa

Yealink Reveals the BH7X Bluetooth Headsets, the New Standard for Hybrid Work

16 gennaio 2023 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

XIAMEN, China, Jan. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Yealink, (Stock Code: 300628), a leading global provider of enterprise communication and collaboration solutions, held an online demo to showcase the brand-new BH7X Series Bluetooth headsets on Jan. 12th, including the Brand-new BH71 mono Bluetooth headset, especially designed for hybrid working, the upgraded BH72 essential Bluetooth headset for daily usage, and the BH76 premium Bluetooth headset, featuring exceptional active noise cancellation (ANC) abilities.

During some demonstration, Yealink showed it to the world how the crystal-clear sound quality, sleek design and seamless collaboration with united communication (UC) devices and platforms deliver an intuitive experience for hybrid workers in the post-pandemic era, delivering a reliable performance in day-to-day life, against the challenges of different environments, long-time wearing and multi-device collaboration.

Moreover, tailored for hybrid work, the Yealink BH7X series headset delivers an outstanding performance in battery efficiency, with 35 hours talking time for BH72 and BH76, and 30 hours talking time for BH71.

Yealink has also recently launched the innovative PowerStation & UC Workstation to simplify desktops and redefine personal collaboration across various devices and platforms. With seamless integration into leading UC platforms, Yealink is driving communications and device collaboration forward in the post-pandemic era.

Yealink BH71

The Yealink BH71 offers more than just noise cancellation and wireless communications. With a 4-mic array beamforming noise cancellation, it reduces up to 90% of background noise. It boasts an adjustable ear hook and 18g lightweight that facilitates comfortable wearing too.

No matter how far a journey is, users don't need to stay plugged in: the BH71 allows up to 10 hours of talk time plus an additional 20 hours with the charging case. Its lightweight design, at only 50g, makes it easy to carry around, allowing for collaboration and communication anywhere you go.

The groundbreaking noise cancellation, combined with its sustainable features, make this product perfect for those on-the-go who want a comfortable but reliable experience while on their travels.

Yealink BH76 & BH72

The Yealink BH76 and BH72 headsets are pioneering in their Point-of-Collaboration (POC) and ANC abilities (only available for BH76, allowing users to focus on communications and collaborate more.

The new design has incorporated Acoustic Shield Technology to generate an optimal sound environment by reducing up to 90% of background noise with its noise cancellation microphone.

Their 35 hours long talk time maxes out employee conversations and collaborations so that they never have any worries. For added convenience and comfort, the headset is built with a retractable microphone boom arm that allows users to adjust it with ease.

No matter where employees go, the BH76/72 will deliver unparalleled sound quality and a comfortable wearing experience.

Staying Focused

This range of headsets provide users with an intuitive experience, crystal-clear sound quality, a sleek design, and long-time battery efficiency Moreover, Yealink BH7X Bluetooth Headsets are compatible with leading UC platforms, including Microsoft Teams and ZOOM, to deliver a more seamless personal collaboration experience.

Whether at the desk or on-the-go, Yealink's BH7X Series Bluetooth Headsets offer unrivaled sound quality and comfort to keep employees connected and focused.

So why wait? Check out Yealink's new range of BH7X Series Bluetooth Headsets today and start your journey towards the future of communications and collaboration!

About Yealink Inc.

Yealink (Stock Code: 300628) is a global brand that specializes in video conferencing, voice communications and collaboration solutions with best-in-class quality, innovative technology and user-friendly experience. As one of the best providers in more than 140 countries and regions, Yealink is Top5 video conferencing provider (IDC Global Video Conferencing Market Statistics 2021), and ranks No.1 in the global market share of SIP phone shipments (Global IP Desktop Phone Growth Excellence Leadership Award Report, Frost & Sullivan, 2020). For more information, or to become a Yealink partner, please visit: www.yealink.com.

ucinfo@yealink.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1983117/1200x628__2.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yealink-reveals-the-bh7x-bluetooth-headsets-the-new-standard-for-hybrid-work-301721240.html

