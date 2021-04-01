Cerca nel sito
 
01 Aprile 2021
Yeastar Celebrates 15 Years of Elevating and Transforming SME Communications

01 aprile 2021 | 10.00
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XIAMEN, China and DALLAS, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), the world's leading provider of SME PBX systems, is proud to celebrate its 15th anniversary, continuing a legacy of elevating and transforming business communications. Grown into an industry leader, Yeastar is now ready to set sail for the next ambitious adventure, aiming at enabling successful digital transformation for SMEs and help them realize sustainable value from it.

Yeastar Logo

From 2006 to date, Yeastar has established a global partner network across 100+ countries, providing best-in-class communications solutions for 200,000+ businesses. Yeastar has been awarded and recognized by TMCnet, Eastern Management Group, Funkchau, etc. for product excellence and business performance. All these are reflections of Yeastar's passion and commitment to addressing evolving customer needs and thriving with its partners.

Last year, Yeastar released a brand-new product, P-Series PBX System, a "PBX-Plus-More" solution, demonstrating its determination to accelerate towards unified communications and exceed customer expectations. Later this year, more features, integration, deployment options will be released for the P-Series to make it an ever-more impressive communications system.

Going forward, Yeastar is getting bolder. It is looking to navigate a wider variety of modern workplace challenges by incorporating the latest technologies and expanding its offerings, starting with the rollout of a digital workplace solution. Besides, Yeastar's new office building will also be an inspiring and experimental digital workplace, showcasing the integration of Unified Communications, Smart Office, and Intelligent Security technology.

"The past 15 years is an amazing journey. I want to thank all our employees, partners, and customers for supporting us along the way," said Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar. "We will maintain our innovative spirit and keep working on connecting, streamlining, and digitalizing the workplace for SMEs. We are looking forward to an exciting and promising future."

Yeastar's 15th anniversary has kicked off with an online celebration, click here for details.

About Yeastar

Yeastar provides cloud-based and on-premises VoIP PBXs for SMEs and delivers Unified Communications (UC) solutions that connect the workforce and clients more efficiently. Founded in 2006, Yeastar has established itself as a global leader in the industry with a worldwide network of value-added distributors and resellers and over 200,000 customers. Yeastar customers enjoy the easy-to-own and easy-to-manage communications solutions that have been consistently recognized for high performance and innovation. For more information about Yeastar, please visit  https://www.yeastar.com/.

Contact:Aviva Li+86-592-5503309 marketing@yeastar.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312520/Yeastar_Logo.jpg

