comunicato stampa

Yeastar to Give the Most In-depth Demonstration of Yeastar Workplace, an All-in-one Workplace Scheduling Solution

17 marzo 2022 | 09.01
LETTURA: 2 minuti

XIAMEN, China, March 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yeastar (www.yeastar.com), the world's leading provider of Unified Communications solutions and Digital Workplace innovator, is to host a live stream "Yeastar Workplace, Delivered" featuring a comprehensive tour of its all-in-one workplace scheduling solution, Yeastar Workplace, on March 24, 2022, at 9:00 a.m. (GMT).

As an integrated solution, Yeastar Workplace incorporates cloud-based platforms, interactive digital signage, IoT smart devices, and 3rd-party integration to facilitate a stress-free and conflict-free space scheduling experience. From online and on-the-spot reservation to direct booking from calendar apps, from check-in and sensor detection to vacant room auto-release, from centralized management to utilization analytics, Yeastar Workplace creates a fluid flow among people, resources, and information.

What to Expect from the Live Stream

"As organizations re-design their workplaces to accommodate the new norm of hybrid work, how employees meet and collaborate is among the top success metrics, and Yeastar Workplace is built to remove all barriers associated," said Prince Cai, Vice President of Yeastar. "It's exciting to receive quite a few positive feedback since its launch last year and we are well poised for success in this market with a complete and still expanding portfolio."

The live stream will be available on Yeastar's website and its YouTube channel. Additionally, Yeastar enthusiasts are encouraged to enter a lucky draw to win some exciting prizes. More details about the "Yeastar Workplace, Delivered" live stream can be found here.

About Yeastar

Yeastar helps businesses realize digital values by making communications and workplace solutions easily accessible from ownership and adoption to daily usage and management. Yeastar has established itself as a leading provider of UC solutions with a global partner network and over 350,000 customers worldwide. Committed to delivering the right technology to value-oriented businesses, Yeastar offers products and services for UC&C, workplace scheduling, and hybrid workplace to enable them to win in the modern digital world. For more information about Yeastar or to become a Yeastar partner, please visit https://www.yeastar.com/.

Media Contact

Aviva Li+86-592-5503309 marketing@yeastar.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1312520/Yeastar_Logo.jpg

