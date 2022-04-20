yeedi's Latest Rollout vac 2 Series Brings Ultimate Floor Cleaning to More Audiences at an Accessible Price

yeedi vac 2 series is a breakthrough in its price range with a perfected mopping system and advanced obstacle avoidance technology

BERLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- yeedi, a robot vacuum brand dedicated to helping customers solve problems in their daily lives, unveiled yeedi vac 2 series today. Both models, yeedi vac 2 pro and vac 2, in this series, feature industry-leading obstacle avoidance technology to intelligently dodge objects on your floor. Debut of this series brings advanced technology in the robot vacuum industry to the majority at an accessible price. Together with this series, yeedi launched a swap repair program where customers can swap for a new unit instead of repairing it within the warranty period.

Feedback from customers shows that robots with technology from the last decade often failed to solve their problems. But robot vacuums with up-to-date technology are priced high and it doesn't sound like a wise investment for people purely searching for solid floor cleaning tools.

"We are proud to see yeedi vac series launched last year being loved and recommended by so many global customers," commented Gary Li, General Manager of yeedi, "We've been pondering on how to bring the robotic cleaning experience up a notch. And yeedi vac 2 series is our answer. We even used intelligent 3D obstacle avoidance technology, which has been commonly considered unprofitable in this price range to bring reliability to more homes."

Perfected Mopping System That Truly Works

Inheriting the tried-and-true vacuum & mop integration from yeedi vac series, yeedi vac 2 pro perfects its mopping function with a unique oscillating mopping system. This innovative mopping system moves back and forth to mimic hand mopping, but 5x faster, so even the most annoying stains can be wiped off easily. Born with a long-lasting mopping system, yeedi vac 2 delivers a dependable mopping performance for multiple floors types.

Advanced Obstacle Avoidance

Say goodbye to the robot being stuck, random bumping and before-cleaning pick up. Guided by 3D obstacle avoidance technology, yeedi vac 2 series intelligently senses objects in its way and reacts in time to cleverly dodge them. With its smart recognition of daily objects on your floor, you can start cleaning immediately without having to pick up the clutters first.

No Dustbin Emptying in 30 Days

Works with yeedi self-empty station (sold separately) for auto dustbin cleaning. With a 2.5L dust bag in a sealing design, yeedi vac 2 series locks 30 days of dirt in place, so you can forget about vacuuming and focus on what matters.

Swap Repair Program for yeedi vac 2 series

yeedi also announced a swap repair program for this brand new series. By introducing this program, yeedi promises to grant customers a free replacement instead of repairing that unit within the warranty period.

Turn the Old into the Brand New

yeedi has made it incredibly easy for its users to upgrade their old yeedi models to vac 2 pro. Starting from April 2022, whatever yeedi model you have, you can easily trade in it for credit toward the purchase of yeedi vac 2 pro.

yeedi vac 2 series Specifications {Comparison Chart}

Product Model yeedi vac 2 pro yeedi vac 2 Price €449.99 €349.99 Obstacle Avoidance 3D Obstacle Avoidance 3D Obstacle Avoidance Mopping System Oscillating Mopping System Long-Lasting Mopping Suction Power 3000Pa 3000Pa Carpet Detection Yes No Battery Capacity 5200mAh 2600mAh Dustbin Capacity 420ml 420ml Water Tank Capacity 180ml 240ml Work with Self-Empty Station Yes Yes

Price and Availability

yeedi vac 2 pro will be available on Apr. 20 with a listing price of €449.99 over multiple channels:

Amazon

OTTO

Kaufland

eBay

eBay

Amazon

AliExpress

Amazon

Rakuten

Cdiscount

Fnac

Darty

eBay

Amazon

Amazon

eBay

Amazon

Amazon

eBay

Priced €349.99, yeedi vac 2 will be available in June. For more information, please visit https://www.yeedi.com/.

About yeedi

yeedi is a robot vacuum brand dedicated to helping customers solve problems in their daily lives. In the belief that all functions and innovations are built to serve the majority, not the minority, we bring intelligent cleaning products to more homes to help them keep the house clean and healthy with ease.

#yeedi

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1798587/Press_release_image_FR.jpg