Mercoledì 10 Agosto 2022
Aggiornato: 14:58
comunicato stampa

Yellow.ai announces the launch of its proprietary DynamicNLP™, a first in the enterprise Conversational AI space

10 agosto 2022 | 15.01
LETTURA: 3 minuti

Powered by zero-shot learning, Yellow.ai's DynamicNLP™ enables zero training of NLP models, go-live within minutes; while delivering over 97% intent accuracy

SAN MATEO, Calif., Aug. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yellow.ai, a leading enterprise-grade Conversational AI platform trusted by 1000+ enterprises globally, today announced the launch of its proprietary Dynamic NLP , a first in the enterprise Conversational AI space to enable enterprises to go-live within minutes with lower operational costs and an intent accuracy of over 97%.

According to the future of conversational AI from Deloitte, training AI agents with manual methods can take as long as six to nine months, making it one of the most common setup challenges faced by enterprises. Yellow.ai DynamicNLP™ eliminates the tedious process of training and labeling Natural Language Processing (NLP) models manually. This enables Dynamic AI agents to learn on the fly, helping enterprises to set up Conversational AI flows within minutes, and reduce training data-related costs and efforts. Yellow.ai DynamicNLP™ comes with a pre-trained model built using billions of anonymized conversations, which helps in the reduction of unidentified utterances by up to 60%, making the AI agents more human-like and scalable across industries with wider use-cases.

Commenting on the launch, Raghu Ravinutala, Co-founder and CEO, Yellow.ai said, "Yellow.ai DynamicNLP™ is a first of its kind proprietary technology in the global enterprise Conversational AI industry; a breakthrough innovation that can help enterprises save time, effort, and operational cost while accelerating their go-live strategy. It enables our pre-trained Dynamic AI agents to deliver superlative moments of truth across the entirety of customers' and employees' life cycles. As global tech innovators, we see our DynamicNLP™ as a significant step forward in realizing the true potential of NLP as a game-changing technology."

Eric Hansen, CIO, Waste Connections, said, "Yellow.ai has helped us accelerate our AI automation journey for some of the most important use cases, and with the launch of DynamicNLP™ which enables zero training for NLP models, would elevate customer and employee experiences from day one. We firmly believe that Yellow.ai DynamicNLP™ will open new avenues to scale up additional use cases of customer support and agent productivity."

With DynamicNLP™, Yellow.ai's platform is capable of improving the accuracy of seen and unseen intents in utterances right from day one. The elimination of manual labeling also helps remove the errors propagated, leading to a stronger, more robust NLP with better intent coverage for all types of conversations. With the agility offered by Yellow.ai DynamicNLP™, enterprises can successfully maximize efficiency and effectiveness across a wider gamut of use cases, including Customer Support, Customer Engagement, Conversational Commerce, HR and ITSM Automation. 

Learn More.

About Yellow.ai

Yellow.ai is a leading enterprise-grade Conversational AI Platform, enabling enterprises to unlock business potential at scale. The platform is trusted across 85+ countries by 1000+ enterprises, including Domino's, Sephora, Hyundai, MG Motors, Biogen International, Edelweiss Broking, Siemens Limited, Food Panda, Carrefour, Kuwait Food Company (Americana), Choithrams, Amouage Oman, Arabian Radio Network, Bharat Petroleum, Waste Connections US and Tata. Powered by Dynamic AI agents for enterprises, the company aims to deliver human-like interactions that boost customer satisfaction and increase employee engagement at scale, through its no-code platform. Recognized by Frost & Sullivan, Gartner, Forrester, IDC, and G2 as a leader, the company has raised more than $102M from blue-chip investors and has offices across six countries.

Visit www.yellow.ai for more information. Contact us at contact@yellow.ai

For inquiries :Anujaa Singhanujaa.singh@yellow.ai

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1875703/DynamicNLP.jpg

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1736428/Yellow_ai_Logo.jpg

Riproduzione riservata
© Copyright Adnkronos
